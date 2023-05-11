Video
Home Front Page

Third BD-Malaysia Foreign Office Consultations held

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Third Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Malaysia was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation, while Dato Norman Muhamad, Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia led the five-member delegation.

The entire gamut of the bilateral relations, including cooperation in the areas of trade and commerce, investment, energy, halal trade, tourism and culture, education, health, defence and security, agriculture, fisheries and livestock, ICT  and telecommunication, shipping etc. came under discussion, a Foreign Ministry release said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the current level of engagements and stressed on raising it further through adequate follow up on the existing bilateral instruments and mechanism, it said.

The FOC agreed to explore the possibility of concluding a bilateral FTA in order to add further substance to the steadily increasing bilateral trade and economic relations between the two regional countries.

Describing Malaysia as an important investor country in Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary encouraged for a greater flow of FDI from Malaysia, particularly in the Economic Zones of Bangladesh, for mutual benefit.

The two sides stressed the importance of maintaining the momentum through regular exchange of high level visits and agreed to materialize the proposed visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia to Bangladesh at the earliest convenience. Both sides reiterated their commitment for working in closer collaboration in order to effect an orderly, safe and ethical migration of Bangladeshi expatriate workers by reducing the migration costs, and by ensuring conducive atmosphere for the workers in Malaysia.

The Malaysian side highly lauded the valuable contribution of the Bangladeshi workers to maintaining the vitality of the Malaysian economy.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen requested Malaysia to play a more pro-active role bilaterally and within the ASEAN framework for an expeditious repatriation of the Rohingya people from Bangladesh to their homeland in Myanmar.

He also sought an expeditious inclusion of Bangladesh as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN.


