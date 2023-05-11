Govt raises sugar prices again but market prices don't match with those







However, sugar has been selling in the market for at least Tk 20 more than the price fixed by the government after the price hike.



The Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh told journalists about the increase in sugar prices after a workshop at the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.

Ghosh said, a letter would be sent to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to extend the duty exemption period on sugar import to keep sugar prices down to beat the price hike of sugar as it increased in the international market along with the dollar crisis.



The Commerce Secretary said, "Reduced tariff on sugar is still in force. It will end on May 31. We will write to the National Board of Revenue-NBR to continue the reduced tariff for sugar. Since the price of sugar has increased, we will recommend further reduction in the duty rate."



Ghosh also said import of sugar has decreased due to increase in the price of raw sugar and higher dollar value in the international market. A few days ago, Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association wrote to the Commerce Ministry and requested to adjust the sugar price.



Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission also has been asked to take a decision in this regard. After that, according to the recommendations of the Tariff Commission, the price of loose sugar has been fixed at Tk 120 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk 125 per kg.



Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association has been informed in a letter from the Ministry to sell sugar at this price. But they haven't told us anything about it yet.



The Senior Secretary said, "Whenever the price of an essential commodity is not at a bearable level, we request NBR to reduce the duty rate. They never reduce and cannot reduce if not possible.



Tariff determination is actually a functional arm of the National Board of Revenue. Ghosh also said they decide on the tariff by taking the overall issue into consideration."



In response to another question from journalists about the increase in the price of edible oil, he said duty concession on edible oil ended on April 30. Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association has written to the Ministry for price adjustment, the price of oil has increased as tariff commission is fixing the price.



He also mentioned that "We had written about the continuation of the oil tariff but the NBR did not continue. A decision will be made whether it can be reduced in the next financial year."



Regarding the import of e-cigarettes, the Commerce Secretary said, the import policy will be formulated in the light of the opinion given by the Ministry of Health. He also said that the decision of the Ministry of Health regarding e-cigarettes is final.



