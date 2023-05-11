Deep depression in Bay poised to turn into cyclone







Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast that the depression was likely to intensify further and turn into a cyclonic storm and move in a north-northwesterly direction today.



Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northwards.

At a press conference held in the ministry conference room at Secretariat on Wednesday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman said that the cyclonic storm Mocha may turn into a super cyclone by Friday and hit the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts on Sunday.



"It may gather huge strength by Saturday after turning into a cyclone and cross the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts by Sunda," he said, and called for hoisting signal No-5 and above.



He requested coastal people to take shelter at cyclone centres.



Under the impact of depression heat wave is sweeping across the country, especially in cities, he added.



The Met Office predicted that rain or thundershowers may occur at one of two places in Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in next 24 hours.



It said, "Severe heat wave is sweeping across Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Chuadanga, Kushtia and Patuakhali districts while mild to moderate heat wave may continue elsewhere in the country."



The Met Office said that the maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre was about 50kmph rising to 60kmph in gusts or squalls.



The sea will remain moderate near the deep depression centre, it said.



At 6pm on Wednesday, the deep depression was centred about 1,550km south of Chattogram port, 1,470km south of Cox's Bazar port, 1,550 km south-southeast of Mongla port and 1,505km south-southeast of Payra port.



All fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay and deep sea have been advised to move close to the coast and proceed with caution. They were advised not to venture into the deep sea.



