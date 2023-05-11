Dhaka to host 6th Indian Ocean Confce on May12-13







"We believe that Bangladesh's partnership with countries in the Indian Ocean will bring together a luminary gathering of key stakeholders to chart the roadmap for strengthening the Indian Ocean Region, however, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday at a media briefing at the Foreign Ministry.



The Conference is being organised by India Foundation in association with Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, he said.

"Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun, minister and state minister-level delegation from 25 countries including Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the conference," he said.



Around 150 foreign guests will participate in the conference including representatives from D8, SAARC and BIMSTEC. It will be attended by over 300 delegates from 22 countries including ministers, political leaders, diplomats, strategic thinkers, academics, and media, he added.



The participating ministers will also visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32, to pay respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Prime Minister will also host a dinner in honour of the guests.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh maintains good relations with Mauritius and the relations will further strengthen through the visit of the country's president.



Responding to a question, Dr Momen said Myanmar was not invited to the conference.



The Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) was started in 2016 and in the last six years it has emerged as the "flagship consultative forum" for countries in the region over regional affairs.



The conference endeavours to bring critical states and principal maritime partners of the region together on a common platform to deliberate upon the prospects of regional cooperation for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).



The first edition of the conference was held in Singapore in 2016.



