$507m WB loan helps BD forex reserves to rise at $30.36b

Bangladesh has secured a budgetary support loan of $507 million from the World Bank (WB), which has been added to Bangladesh Bank foreign exchange reserves. The move has led to a quick turnaround of the country's reserves, which had fallen to $ 29.77 billion after recent ACU payment but now risen to $30.36 billion on Wednesday.Speaking about the loan, Mezbaul Haque Executive Director and BB's spokesperson said the WB loan had contributed to the rise in reserves. He added that more loan/ assistance was expected from other organizations soon and that the country's reserves could reach $32 billion by next June if these assistances come through.The loan comes at a time when Bangladesh has been struggling to deal with dollar crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. Although Bangladesh Bank has implemented various initiatives to save dollars and also clamped down restriction on luxury imports, the pressure on reserves has not eased, as dollars had to be withdrawn from the reserve to pay import bills.The recent payment of $1.18 billion to Asia Clearing Union (ACU) bill has put further pressure on foreign exchange reserves, which had fallen below 30 billion. This is the lowest in the last seven years.Excluding $5.5 billion held in Export Development Fund, the country's usable total reserves now stands at $24.27 billion, as per calculation of International Monetary Fund (IMF).The current rise in reserves marks a significant change in the country's financial situation. Prior to this, in April 2016, foreign exchange reserves had fallen to $29 billion for the first time. However, by the end of 2016, the reserves had exceeded $30 billion, and in June 2017, crossed the $33 billion mark.During the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's foreign exchange reserves were between $32 and $33 billion. However, in August 2021, it had crossed $48 billion mark for the first time.