Chartered flights to evacuate 555 stranded in Sudan: Shahriar







"From Wednesday three of the chartered flights will be operated to bring the standard Bangladeshi from Port Sudan to Jeddah, however, the fourth flight will be operated today (Thursday)," Md Shahriar Alam told reporters at a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.



About 555 standard Bangladeshi will be bring back from the war torn country as soon as possible, he said adding that the government has sent required financial support for providing food to Bangladeshis who are waiting in Sudan.

Once they reach Jeddah, they will fly back to Dhaka as soon as possible. On Tuesday, 136 Bangladeshi nationals arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.



They were supported by IOM with air tickets through its internal emergency assistance funding mechanisms to travel from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Dhaka, Bangladesh with the coordinated support from Biman Bangladesh Airlines.



Upon arrival the returnees were provided with meals and onward transportation allowance from the Wage Earners' Welfare Board (Tk 3,000) and IOM (Tk 2,000), he mentioned.





