Next election may give birth to a major event in history: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Mohammad Quader commented that the next National election may give birth to a big event in history.He said, it can be bad or good. There may be conflict in politics ahead. Actually, there is a problem in the politics of the country, I don't see any solution. He said these things while talking to the media persons at Jatiya Party Chairman Banani office on Wednesday noon.Pointing out, GM Quader said, we are going to the common people with our own politics. At the time of election we will take decision considering people's expectations. I will take a decision in the election considering what will be good for the people.He further said, we are thinking to participate of our own in the next national election. In this regard, a decision will be taken after discussing with the party top level leaders.Chairman of Jatiya Party said, we want to hope that the upcoming city elections will be fair. Voters can vote. Therefore, the government and the Election Commission will take necessary initiatives.