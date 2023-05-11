Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 May, 2023, 3:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran in highest-level talks since Syrian war

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

ANKARA, May 10: Foreign ministers for Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran met on Wednesday in Moscow, marking the highest-level talks so far on rebuilding ties between Ankara and Damascus after years of animosity during Syria's civil war.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a tweet that he had stressed the need for "cooperation in the fight against terrorism and working together to establish the basis for the return of Syrians" during the meeting.

NATO member Turkey has backed political and armed opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the 12-year civil war, and sent its own troops into the country's north. It is also hosting more than 3.5 million refugees from its neighbour.

Cavusoglu said "taking the political process in Syria forward and protection of Syria's territorial integrity" were the other issues discussed.

Syria's foreign minister Faisal Mekdad was quoted as saying by Syrian state news agency SANA that "despite all the negatives of the past years, there is an opportunity" for Damascus and Ankara to work together.

But the priority for Syria was ending the illegal presence of all foreign militaries including Turkey's, Mekdad said.

Syria's northwest includes a sliver of territory held by rival militias, including hardline armed groups and jihadist factions backed by Turkey.

"Without progress in this matter, we will remain stagnant and will not reach any real results," Mekdad was quoted as saying.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement there had been a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and that the countries' deputy foreign ministers would be tasked with preparing a roadmap to advance Syria-Turkey ties.

Syrian and Turkish defence ministers had also held talks in Moscow in December.

Moscow is Assad's main ally and Russia has encouraged a reconciliation with Turkey. Assad was invited on Wednesday to attend the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19 in a major sign that the regional isolation of Damascus has thawed.    �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chartered flights to evacuate 555 stranded in Sudan: Shahriar
Next election may give birth to a major event in history: GM Quader
Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran in highest-level talks since Syrian war
3 WASA officials sued for embezzling Tk 248.55cr
Top ARSA leader held from Ukhiya camp
Harvest ripe crops to avoid possible damage by Mocha : DAE
CAAB launches three digital techs for airport service
Probe report submitted to Shipping Secretary


Latest News
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
BGB recovers 7.3 kgs crystal meth, 2.8 lakh yaba pills from Teknaf, two held
Missing man found dead in Natore mango orchard
Tigers eying to take lead in ODI series against Ireland
Cyclone Mocha: 409 shelters prepared in Khulna as depression intensifies
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Inter eye Champions League final after seeing off Milan
Eight killed in clashes as Imran lands in custody
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Most Read News
Giausuddin Mamun files plea seeking stay on Niko graft case
Attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy: HC grants bail to 6 convicts
Depression over Bay intensifies into deep depression
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone 'Mocha' after evening
Hacking college girl to death: House tutor arrested
College principal found hanging in bathroom
Narayanganj steel mill blast: All seven burnt workers die
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to make landfall in Bangladesh May 14
3 WASA officials sued by ACC for embezzling Tk 248cr
Top Arsa leader detained with arms from Ukhiya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft