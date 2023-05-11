Video
Home Back Page

Top ARSA leader held from Ukhiya camp

Weapons, bullets, walkie-talkie set seized

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent


COX'S BAZAR, May 10: Armed Police Battalion (APBn) members detained a top ARSA leader and seized weapons, bullets and a walkie-talkie set during a raid in Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar early Wednesday.

Detained Mohammad Jubair, 32, was commander of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), confirmed Additional Deputy Inspector General (ADIG) Md Amir Zafar of APBn-8.
"Mohammad Jubair is involved in various crimes committed inside the Rohingya refugee camps. There are multiple charges against him for involvement in crimes including murder, kidnapping and domination," said Amir Zafar.

"Tipped off, a special team of APBn-8 conducted a drive at the Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya to nab armed miscreants who gathered in the camp early today. The miscreants started firing as soon as they sensed the presence of law enforcers in the area. APBN members also fired back in self-defence.

Members of APBn-8 managed to detain one armed terrorist at the time along with 4 locally made guns, 32 rounds of bullets, one empty shell and one walkie-talkie set along with its charger," he said.

The Additional DIG said Jubair has been handed over to Ukhiya police after he was sued in two cases for illegal arms and obstructing government operation.


