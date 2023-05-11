Harvest ripe crops to avoid possible damage by Mocha : DAE







In a press release issued on the day, the DAE also asked its officials concerned to take necessary steps for conducting mass campaign so that farmers can take precautionary measures.



It also instructed the field level agriculture officers to provide necessary advices to the farmers saying at their respective work place round the clock and follow the Bangladesh Agro-Metrological Information Service (BAMIS) portal to get any update about weather condition.

According to latest Met office prediction, the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 12 or May 13.



The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) on Wednesday urged all farmers to harvest 80 per cent ripe paddy, mango and other crops to avoid damages by potential cyclonic storm Mocha.In a press release issued on the day, the DAE also asked its officials concerned to take necessary steps for conducting mass campaign so that farmers can take precautionary measures.It also instructed the field level agriculture officers to provide necessary advices to the farmers saying at their respective work place round the clock and follow the Bangladesh Agro-Metrological Information Service (BAMIS) portal to get any update about weather condition.According to latest Met office prediction, the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 12 or May 13.