Thursday, 11 May, 2023, 3:15 PM
CAAB launches three digital techs for airport service

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

The Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (CAAB) on Wednesday inaugurated three digital techs to provide easy and modern assistance to foreign and incoming passengers at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

Three technologies have been adopted by the CAAB to provide better services at the airport.
 
State Minister to Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali inaugurated the three techs at the ceremony, held at the HSIA organised by CAAB.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mokammel Hossain spoke while CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Mohammad Mafidur Rahman chaired. The three technologies which were launched by the state minister were HSIA Digital Airport Service App for passengers, AvSec ID System to increase airport security, and Height Clearance Management System to facilitate building construction around the airport.

While speaking the event, Mahbub Ali stated that the government's efforts to make air travel in the country easier and more advanced are ongoing and visible.

There is a comprehensive development underway in the tourism and aviation sectors of this country.

He said that the government's focus on this area is rapidly changing the landscape. "I believe that this industry will play a crucial role in building an advanced Bangladesh," he said.

Mr Ali inaugurated HSIA Digital Airport Service App to provide easy and modern services to airport passengers.

The app has been developed by Prime Tech Solutions Ltd, Spinoff Studio and Innovazione Technologies JV with the support of ICT Division's Mobile Game and Skill Development Project. Asadujjaman Asad, the founder of Spinoff Studio, said that this mobile app is capable of providing all types of information and directions to assist and serve a passenger.

It will provide specific instructions for all the steps to be taken at the airport for expatriate Bangladeshi workers.

Understanding each step, one can complete all the tasks without any assistance. In other words, this app will make every passenger a smart traveler, he said.

He also said using this app, a passenger can receive visible instructions on which direction to take and where to go inside the airport. Voice assistance can be used to obtain specific information and directions in both Bengali and English.

In addition, information on the status of each flight, names and contacts of airlines, prohibited items for transportation, etc. can be obtained.

Another tech was inaugurated titled 'AvSec ID System to enhance the security of the airport. It will function universally to improve access control and security measures at the airport.


