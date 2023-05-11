Probe report submitted to Shipping Secretary







The report would be placed before State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday and it would be revealed publicly on the same day, according to the probe body and ministry sources.



The probe committee completed its hearing on May 3 by hearing the statements of DG Shipping Commodore Md Nizamul Haque and 15 local contractors and sub-contractors and two foreign contractors of the 'EGIMNS (Establishment of Global Maritime Distress and Safety System and Integrated Maritime Navigation System) Project' under the Shipping Ministry.

Meeting the Ministry's Secretary Mostafa Kamal on the same day, the Korean Ambassador to Dhaka Lee Jang-keun requested him to complete the probe quickly and conclude the project work within its stipulated time, June, 2024. The Korean government is partially financing the project and implementing by a Korean company.



A ministry source said that the statements of all conflicting parties - the DG Shipping, Project Director Abu Sayed Mohammad Delowar Rahman and all contractors and sub-contractors - were included in the report and the DG was made accused for interrupting the project works for his personal interest.



When contacted on Wednesday, ministry's Additional Secretary Sanjoy Kumar Banik, also head of the five-member probe committee, denied making any comment on the probe report.



On April 26, the Shipping Ministry formed the probe body to find out reasons for inner conflict and identify the irregularities and corruption in its EGIMNS Project and investigate the allegations of misusing the power and giving works to his associates and relatives raised against the DG Shipping.



The two-year EGIMNS Project was taken in 2014 to install lighthouses and radio stations at Dublarchar under Bagerhat, Dhalchar under Bhola, Nijhumdweep under Noakhali and Kuakata under Patuakhali districts and modernizing three old lighthouses and radio stations in Cox's Bazar, Saint Martins' and Kutubdia islands for providing assistance to inland and coastal vessels at a cost of around Tk 370.89 crore. But, the project work started in 2018 after removing all difficulties.



During the period, duration of the project was extended thrice and cost rose to Tk 779.49 crore.



By this time, the high officials of the implementing authority DG Shipping, Project Director and Korean contractor engaged in conflicts raising various allegations against one another.



In this situation, the project director has recently requested the Ministry to remove him from his assignment giving an elaborate huge explanation to the authority about the allegations raised against him. He also raised eight specific allegations against the DG of DG Shipping authority.



According to the allegations of PD Delowar Rahman and Korean contractor LG-Samhee Construction, they were compelled to expense more than Tk6 crore to decorate and renovate the office of the DG of DG Shipping forcefully, buy products from the DG's men and assign DG's people in the work unethically.



However, raising allegations of inefficiency against the project director and contractors, DG Shipping Commodore Md Nizamul Haque claimed that the PD and contractors haven't followed his instructions and the two representatives of Korean company don't have valid work permits to work in Bangladesh.



The Shipping Ministry formed probe committee led by Additional Secretary Sanjoy Kumar Banik, which was formed to investigate the reasons for inner conflict, identify irregularities, corruption in the EGIMNS Project and also on allegations of misusing power and awarding work orders to associates and relatives raised against the Director General of Department of Shipping (DoS), submitted its probe report to the ministry's Secretary Mostafa Kamal on Wednesday.The report would be placed before State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday and it would be revealed publicly on the same day, according to the probe body and ministry sources.The probe committee completed its hearing on May 3 by hearing the statements of DG Shipping Commodore Md Nizamul Haque and 15 local contractors and sub-contractors and two foreign contractors of the 'EGIMNS (Establishment of Global Maritime Distress and Safety System and Integrated Maritime Navigation System) Project' under the Shipping Ministry.Meeting the Ministry's Secretary Mostafa Kamal on the same day, the Korean Ambassador to Dhaka Lee Jang-keun requested him to complete the probe quickly and conclude the project work within its stipulated time, June, 2024. The Korean government is partially financing the project and implementing by a Korean company.A ministry source said that the statements of all conflicting parties - the DG Shipping, Project Director Abu Sayed Mohammad Delowar Rahman and all contractors and sub-contractors - were included in the report and the DG was made accused for interrupting the project works for his personal interest.When contacted on Wednesday, ministry's Additional Secretary Sanjoy Kumar Banik, also head of the five-member probe committee, denied making any comment on the probe report.On April 26, the Shipping Ministry formed the probe body to find out reasons for inner conflict and identify the irregularities and corruption in its EGIMNS Project and investigate the allegations of misusing the power and giving works to his associates and relatives raised against the DG Shipping.The two-year EGIMNS Project was taken in 2014 to install lighthouses and radio stations at Dublarchar under Bagerhat, Dhalchar under Bhola, Nijhumdweep under Noakhali and Kuakata under Patuakhali districts and modernizing three old lighthouses and radio stations in Cox's Bazar, Saint Martins' and Kutubdia islands for providing assistance to inland and coastal vessels at a cost of around Tk 370.89 crore. But, the project work started in 2018 after removing all difficulties.During the period, duration of the project was extended thrice and cost rose to Tk 779.49 crore.By this time, the high officials of the implementing authority DG Shipping, Project Director and Korean contractor engaged in conflicts raising various allegations against one another.In this situation, the project director has recently requested the Ministry to remove him from his assignment giving an elaborate huge explanation to the authority about the allegations raised against him. He also raised eight specific allegations against the DG of DG Shipping authority.According to the allegations of PD Delowar Rahman and Korean contractor LG-Samhee Construction, they were compelled to expense more than Tk6 crore to decorate and renovate the office of the DG of DG Shipping forcefully, buy products from the DG's men and assign DG's people in the work unethically.However, raising allegations of inefficiency against the project director and contractors, DG Shipping Commodore Md Nizamul Haque claimed that the PD and contractors haven't followed his instructions and the two representatives of Korean company don't have valid work permits to work in Bangladesh.