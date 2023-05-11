HC prohibits taking bribe







It said that action would be taken according to the rules on corruption charges if any High Court official-employee takes gratuity or tips during or after any stages of a trial.



A notification in this regard was pulled outside the courtroom of the HC bench comprising Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Biswajit Debnath on Wednesday.

The notification signed by the bench officer Md Sefat Ullah that stated before or after a case is listed or the judgment or order of a case has been passed, officers and employees including- Court Bench officer, Assistant Bench Officer, Personal Officer of the Judge, Jamadar of the Court, MLSS of the Court or Chamber, driver, gunman or any other person related to the Judges and working in the court will be considered to be corrupt, if they take or accept any money, gifts, services or other benefits in the name of taking gratuity or tips.



"Any officer-employee of this court, if found involved in such corruption, action will be taken according to law and rules against him/them," the notice said.



Lawyers, their assistants and all associated with the court have been instructed to refrain from such activities.

