Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 May, 2023, 3:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC prohibits taking bribe

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

A Division bench of the High Court has issued a notification prohibiting taking and giving gratuity to the officials concerned in the matter related to the case.

It said that action would be taken according to the rules on corruption charges if any High Court official-employee takes gratuity or tips during or after any stages of a trial.

A notification in this regard was pulled outside the courtroom of the HC bench comprising Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Biswajit Debnath on Wednesday.

The notification signed by the bench officer Md Sefat Ullah that stated before or after a case is listed or the judgment or order of a case has been passed, officers and employees including- Court Bench officer, Assistant Bench Officer, Personal Officer of the Judge, Jamadar of the Court, MLSS of the Court or Chamber, driver, gunman or any other person related to the Judges and working in the court will be considered to be corrupt, if they take or accept any money, gifts, services or other benefits in the name of taking gratuity or tips.

"Any officer-employee of this court, if found involved in such corruption, action will be taken according to law and rules against him/them," the notice said.

Lawyers, their assistants and all associated with the court have been instructed to refrain from such activities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chartered flights to evacuate 555 stranded in Sudan: Shahriar
Next election may give birth to a major event in history: GM Quader
Turkey, Syria, Russia and Iran in highest-level talks since Syrian war
3 WASA officials sued for embezzling Tk 248.55cr
Top ARSA leader held from Ukhiya camp
Harvest ripe crops to avoid possible damage by Mocha : DAE
CAAB launches three digital techs for airport service
Probe report submitted to Shipping Secretary


Latest News
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
BGB recovers 7.3 kgs crystal meth, 2.8 lakh yaba pills from Teknaf, two held
Missing man found dead in Natore mango orchard
Tigers eying to take lead in ODI series against Ireland
Cyclone Mocha: 409 shelters prepared in Khulna as depression intensifies
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Inter eye Champions League final after seeing off Milan
Eight killed in clashes as Imran lands in custody
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Most Read News
Giausuddin Mamun files plea seeking stay on Niko graft case
Attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy: HC grants bail to 6 convicts
Depression over Bay intensifies into deep depression
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone 'Mocha' after evening
Hacking college girl to death: House tutor arrested
College principal found hanging in bathroom
Narayanganj steel mill blast: All seven burnt workers die
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to make landfall in Bangladesh May 14
3 WASA officials sued by ACC for embezzling Tk 248cr
Top Arsa leader detained with arms from Ukhiya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft