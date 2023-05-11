Video
Govt decides to make Ctg Port more competitive

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 10: The government has decided to make Chattograqm Port more competitive by allowing a Saudi Arabian company to operate its terminals.

The decision to involve Jeddah based Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia in  operating Patenga Container Terminal (PCT), New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT) and two out  of three Bay terminals of Chattogram Port has been welcome by  stakeholders.

Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam told the Daily Observer on Wednesday that it would reduce the cost and time of cargo handling.

The decision would  bring better results  in the country's maritime trade, he said.

CPA officials said that Jeddah based Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia would operate Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) from the  next month under an agreement signed by the Ministry of Shipping and the RSGT  on March 11.


