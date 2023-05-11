Govt decides to make Ctg Port more competitive







The decision to involve Jeddah based Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia in operating Patenga Container Terminal (PCT), New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT) and two out of three Bay terminals of Chattogram Port has been welcome by stakeholders.



Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam told the Daily Observer on Wednesday that it would reduce the cost and time of cargo handling.

The decision would bring better results in the country's maritime trade, he said.



CPA officials said that Jeddah based Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia would operate Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) from the next month under an agreement signed by the Ministry of Shipping and the RSGT on March 11.

