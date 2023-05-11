Video
Student jailed for 2.7yrs for disrespecting Prophet

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced a student, Israt Jahan of Begum Badrunnessa Govt Women's College, to   two years seven months imprisonment for making derogatory comment on Prophet Mohammed (pbuh) in Social Media.

Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal delivered the judgement in presence of the accused.

Wednesday was the date for hearing on charge framing. During  charge hearing at one stage the accused,  Israt Jahan, confessed her crime before the judge,  the judge instantly awarded the punishment covering the time she spent in jail till Wednesday that was two years and seven months.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on November 6 in 2020 arrested Israt Jahan on charge of uploading post in her Facebook page desecrating Prophet Mohammed (pbuh). Police filed a case with Darussalam Police Station under Digital Security Act (DSA) against her.


