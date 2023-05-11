Iranian nat'l dies at Dhaka flat







Goal Nari Sayeed, who used to live in the flat in Baridhara DOHS area, fell in the bathroom around 5pm on Tuesday, said Md Golam Mostafa, a sub-inspector of Cantonment police station, quoting Nari's friend Ibrahim.



He was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital where physicians declared him dead, he said.

Nari was mentally shocked as his parents died in a road accident in Iran two days back, he said.



The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy on Wednesday, said the SI.

Unnatural death case was filed in this connection, he added. �UNB A 40-year-old Iranian national died following a fall in the bathroom at his flat in the capital on Tuesday.Goal Nari Sayeed, who used to live in the flat in Baridhara DOHS area, fell in the bathroom around 5pm on Tuesday, said Md Golam Mostafa, a sub-inspector of Cantonment police station, quoting Nari's friend Ibrahim.He was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital where physicians declared him dead, he said.Nari was mentally shocked as his parents died in a road accident in Iran two days back, he said.The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy on Wednesday, said the SI.Unnatural death case was filed in this connection, he added. �UNB