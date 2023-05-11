SSC candidate stabbed to death in city







The deceased was identified as Tajun Islam (18) of Jurain's Muradpur area. The injured is Md Sayem (17). Both of them are SSC candidates from AK High School and College.



The incident happened in from of Dania College around 6:00pm on Wednesday, Inspector Bacchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost confirmed the matter.

Both the students were severely injured after 15-20 persons allegedly attacked them. Later they were brought to DMCH where the duty doctor declared Tajun dead, said the police official.



His body has been kept in the morgue for an autopsy and the matter has been reported to the concerned police station, added the inspector.



The reason behind the attack could not be identified, immediately. �UNB

