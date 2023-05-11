Video
Sheikh Hasina has established right to vote: Dr Shirin

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

RANGPUR, May 10: Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Wednesday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has established the right to vote and rice, restored democracy and placed the country at a unique height in the global arena.

 "Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, President of Awami League that has struggled a long for establishing people's rights, remained at the forefront of the leadership and made immense sacrifices," she said.

 Dr. Shirin was addressing the inaugural function of Awami League's upazila-wide primary membership campaign and renewal of old members on behalf of Pirganj Upazila Awami League at Upazila Parishad auditorium in her constituency Rangpur-6.

 On the occasion, the Speaker renewed her membership in Bangladesh Awami League.

 Moderated by Pirganj Upazila Awami League General Secretary and Pirganj Municipal Mayor ASM Tajimul Islam Shamim, Convener of District Awami League Chhayadat Hossain Bakul, its Joint Conveners Professor Mazed Ali Babul, Advocate Md. Anwarul Islam and Joynal Abedin and Acting President of Pirganj Upazila Awami League Professor Nurul Amin Raja attended the function.

 The Speaker said people of the entire country love Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and supports her wholeheartedly.

 "Because of this support, the Prime Minister continues to work tirelessly to fulfill Bangabandhu's dream. Leaders and workers are the life blood of Awami League and they are protecting the party from all hurts," she said.

 She said, "The Prime Minister has ordered to start the process of recruiting members of Awami League from Pirganj. Accordingly, the program was started by listing Sajeeb Wazed Joy as the number one member."

 The Speaker hoped that Awami League would move forward in building smart Bangladesh only by incorporating the young and talented members.

 Earlier, the Speaker inaugurated a two-day 'Health Care Camp' commemorating the 14th death anniversary of globally reputed nuclear scientist Dr. MA Wazed Miah at Government Shah Abdur Rauf College premises in Pirganj town as chief guest.

Presided over by Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Dr. Chitralekha Nazneen, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Neurosurgeon and Dean Professor Dr. Mohammad Hossain, Superintendent of Police Md.

 Ferdous Ali Chowdhury, Rangpur Medical College Principal Professor Dr. Bimal Chandra Roy and Government Shah Abdur Rauf College Principal Md. Rashedunnabi attended the event.  The Speaker said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken various steps to provide healthcare services to the common people.

 "Under the worthy leadership of the Prime Minister, maternal and child mortality rates have decreased, childhood immunization programs have been successful and the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered properly to the people of the country," she said.    

 The Speaker said community clinics are playing an important role in providing healthcare services to the people and they are getting 32 types of medicines free of cost on instructions of the Prime Minister," she said.    �BSS

Dr. Shirin expressed her gratitude to all 30 physicians of the medical team for attending the health care camp under the leadership of Professor Dr. Mohammad Hossain to provide medical services and necessary medicines to the people.

 Later, the Speaker inaugurated a 'Swapnil Swadesh' Fountain at Pirganj upazila parishad premises and handed over keys of agricultural machinery to the beneficiaries in a function organised by the Department of Agricultural Extension.  --BSS


