Container falls on rickshaw in Ctg: 2 killed

CHATTOGRAM, May 10: Two people were killed when a container from a running lorry fell on a rickshaw at Steel Mill Bazar in Patenga area of Chattogram port city on Wednesday.The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.The container fell on the rickshaw around 11:55 am in front of Ali Plaza when, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot, said Abul Halim, deputy-director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense.The rickshaw puller, who also injured during the accident, was taken to a local hospital. �UNB