Container falls on rickshaw in Ctg: 2 killed
CHATTOGRAM, May 10: Two people were killed when a container from a running lorry fell on a rickshaw at Steel Mill Bazar in Patenga area of Chattogram port city on Wednesday.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
The container fell on the rickshaw around 11:55 am in front of Ali Plaza when, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot, said Abul Halim, deputy-director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defense.
The rickshaw puller, who also injured during the accident, was taken to a local hospital. �UNB