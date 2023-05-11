28 more patients hospitalised with dengue







Twenty-eight more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.Of the new patients, 24 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Eighty-eight dengue patients, including 70 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,172 dengue cases, 1,073 recoveries, and eleven deaths this year.The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. �UNB