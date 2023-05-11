Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 May, 2023, 3:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

28 more patients hospitalised with dengue

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Twenty-eight more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Of the new patients, 24 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Eighty-eight dengue patients, including 70 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,172 dengue cases, 1,073 recoveries, and eleven deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iranian nat'l dies at Dhaka flat
SSC candidate stabbed to death in city
Sheikh Hasina has established right to vote: Dr Shirin
Container falls on rickshaw in Ctg: 2 killed
28 more patients hospitalised with dengue
Lightning strikes kill 5 farmers in Magura, Rajbari
Covid: 22 more cases reported
Sramik League leader among 8 arrested


Latest News
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
BGB recovers 7.3 kgs crystal meth, 2.8 lakh yaba pills from Teknaf, two held
Missing man found dead in Natore mango orchard
Tigers eying to take lead in ODI series against Ireland
Cyclone Mocha: 409 shelters prepared in Khulna as depression intensifies
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Inter eye Champions League final after seeing off Milan
Eight killed in clashes as Imran lands in custody
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Most Read News
Giausuddin Mamun files plea seeking stay on Niko graft case
Attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy: HC grants bail to 6 convicts
Depression over Bay intensifies into deep depression
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone 'Mocha' after evening
Hacking college girl to death: House tutor arrested
College principal found hanging in bathroom
Narayanganj steel mill blast: All seven burnt workers die
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to make landfall in Bangladesh May 14
3 WASA officials sued by ACC for embezzling Tk 248cr
Top Arsa leader detained with arms from Ukhiya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft