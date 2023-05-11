Lightning strikes kill 5 farmers in Magura, Rajbari







In Magura, three farmers were killed and another was injured as a thunderbolt struck them at Charchaugachi field in Sreepur upazila of the district.



The deceased were identified as Nizam Sheikh , 60, Mohammad Ali Biswas, 50 and Shahadat Ali,60 while injured was Nazrul.

Liton Kumar Das, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Sreepur Police Station, said, a streak of lightning hit the farmers when they took shelter under the nearby trees during a storm around 3:30 pm, leaving Shahadat dead on the spot.



Locals took Nizam and Mohammad to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead. Nazrul is undergoing treatment at the Upazila Health Complex, said the OC.



Local administration allocated Tk 25,000 each to the victims' families. An unnatural death case was filed at Sreepur police station. In Rajbari, two farmers were killed by lightning in the afternoon.



The deceased were identified as Kumod Singh,45 of Madapur union of Kalukhali upazila and Imdadul Joaddar , 28 of Bil Pakuria village under Nawabpur union of Baliakandi upazila. �UNB



