Sramik League leader among 8 arrested







The arrestees were identified as Md Elias, 45, general secretary of Pahartoli unit of Sramik League; Abdur Rahim alias Kartik Banik, 29; Raihan Uddin, 19; Biplab Mallik alias Biplab, 28; Rabiul Islam, 20; Shamim, 28; Rabiul Hasan Hridoy, 16; and Sagar Das, 20.



Ali Hossain, deputy commissioner (DB) of Chattogram port zone, said Elias was arrested from Chakaria area of Cox's Bazar while the others were arrested from different parts of Chattogram.

On Monday, Sirajul Islam Sihab had an altercation with another young man Rabiul Islam while he was chatting with his girlfriend in front of Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium gate in the afternoon. A scuffle took place between their respective groups. To settle the issue, Elias asked both groups to come to his office at Bitak intersection in Pahartoli area. �UNB



