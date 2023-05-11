Video
Incumbent govt will exist during polls: Hasan

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the elections will be held as per the constitution and the present government will perform as the election period government.

"The present government will discharge the responsibility of the election period government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will perform as the Premier," he said while exchanging views with reporters on contemporary issues at the conference room of his ministry at Secretariat here.

Hasan said the next elections will be held as per the constitution in Bangladesh like other democratic countries including India, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and the Continental Europe. The governments, who are in power, are performing as the election period government in those countries, he added.

Replying to a query, he said the Awami League general secretary replied a question of reporters over the election period government. It was not a proposal and it is not yet to say whether it will be done or not, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
He said all these discussions are out of the question if BNP boycotts the polls or insist on for not holding elections without a caretaker government. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the proposal herself in 2014, but they didn't agree, he added. He said, "We want to hold a participatory election in a festive mood. In the UK, Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina  recently said that the Awami League (AL) government also wants free and fair elections in Bangladesh likewise the United Kingdom (UK). We need the support of all political parties to do that. But a party wants to resist the polls."

The minister hoped that BNP will take part in the polls and assist to hold a free and fair election in festive mood.

Replying to another query over ongoing unrest in Pakistan, the minister said it is an internal issue of Pakistan. But it has been proved that Imran Khan has popularity as huge protests have taken place all over the country after arresting him, he added.    �BSS


