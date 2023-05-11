|
Murder Case
One gets 10yrs imprisonment in Ctg
CHATTOGRAM, May 10: A court here on Wednesday awarded ten years rigorous imprisonment to a man for killing resident of Kushumpura village under Patiya upazila of the district in 1988.
The Judge of the Speedy Trial Tribunal Court Md Halimullah delivered the verdict today in presence of the accused Abu Tayub alias Bachiya. The court also fined the convict amounting Taka 10,000, in default, he will have to suffer another one year imprisonment.
The prosecution story in brief is that the convict beaten to death one Md Kanchon Mia at Kushumpura area over a previous enmity around 12.30 am on September 27 in 1988.
Victim's son Mohammad Ismail filed a murder case with Patiya thana against the convicted person on September 28, 1988.