





International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 every year to honour and appreciate the contributions of nurses to the healthcare sector. The day is celebrated all over the world with various events and activities. There's a belief that doctors are next to God since they save us from sickness. If that's the case, nurses should be regarded as angels because they support the doctors and patients as well.



Nurses Day is the occasion to express gratitude towards our caregivers. They help patients get better by communicating with them, understanding their needs, and providing comprehensive care. On this day Nurses Associations arrange some programs such as seminar, conference on nursing related topics. Nurses' leaders deliver their valuable speech to improve their conditions in the healthcare sector.

Overall, International Nurses Day is a day to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of nurses to society. It is an opportunity to show appreciation and support for their hard work and dedication to the healthcare sector.



Bushra-E- Jannat

