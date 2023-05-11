Are we ready to tackle a Dengue outbreak  







Last year was the annus horribilis due to dengue peril. It claimed at least 281 lives, the highest number in a year since the disease was detected in the country in 1964 though its severity was only noticed during the past few years.



According to a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) report, at least 11 people have died of dengue fever so far this year out of nearly 1,000 infected.

This sounds ominous for the rest of the year particularly after the onset of the rainy season which usually starts late in April and continues until the end of September. This period is the breeding season for Aedes types of mosquitoes in water-loggings mainly on rooftop flower pots and other small types of water reservoirs on the surface.



However, raining in the country has not yet started in its full swing, but dengue outbreak has showed up with a vengeance. This smacks of a severe dengue attack in the coming months.



As per a report published in this daily on Tuesday, health experts have already sounded a warning that the country awaits even a worse outbreak of dengue this year as the presence of this virus has increased in the early days of summer.



Increased severity of dengue in the future has a link with the climate change. According to a recent World Bank study, falling humidity levels, increasing rainfall and rising temperature induced by the climate change have raised the risk of dengue spread at a higher level in Bangladesh.



And we are witnessing some of these indications and evidences of the upcoming dengue catastrophe with country's temperature reaching record highs in recent days.



Bangladesh has already experienced a 0.5�C rise in average temperature between 1976 and 2019 and is slowly losing the variations between seasons. With growing summer heat and warmer winters, the average temperatures across Bangladesh is expected to rise 1.4�C by 2050.



What is most worrying is that this time dengue is likely to spread to rural areas at an alarming rate than at any time before and that is why there is a fear of mass scale infections across the country.



We are in plea to our city fathers of the bifurcated Dhaka and other city corporations across the country and concerned government authority as well to undertake appropriate and effective measures with regular inspections to different city areas in order to prevent the spread of dengue virus before it is too late.

