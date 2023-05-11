

We must protect migratory birds



Migration is the regular seasonal movement of birds, often north to south, undertaken by many species of birds. Bird movements take place in search of food availability, comfort habitat or weather. Approximately 1,800 of the world's 10,000 bird species are long-distance migrants.



The Day is aimed at raising awareness and putting a focus on the need for conservation of the migratory birds and their habitats which are threatened around the world by mainly climate change, degradation of wetlands, water pollution and chemical and plastics wastes.

Our planet's climate has been warming much faster than we expected because of irrational human activities. As a result, our planet is increasingly becoming unlivable for humans and other flora and fauna as well. It is alarming that nearly 90% of the earth's wetlands have been degraded since the 1700s and the world is losing wetlands three times faster than forests. Wetlands are a natural solution to the threat of climate change, primarily absorbing carbon dioxide that helps slow global heating and reduce pollution.



Water pollution is another serious problem that usually occurs when harmful substances-often chemicals or microorganisms-contaminate streams, rivers, lakes, oceans, aquifers, other bodies of water and forests which are main habitats for all species of birds. According to an estimate by the United Nations, more than 80% of the world's wastewater flows back into the environment without being treated or reused. In some least-developed countries, the figure tops 95 percent.



In Bangladesh, flocks of migratory birds every year in the winter arrive and leave in dazzling displays, landing on trees and lakes, ponds and beaches, foraging for food in fields and marshes. Since Bangladesh occupies a unique geographical location in South Asia, the country with its vast wetlands of about 8 million hectares and geographically less challenging environment provides an ideal place for avian species searching for conducive homes away from the challenges of seasonal transition.



Birds from the remotest corners of the world such as Siberia, Mongolia and the Tibetan plateau come to Bangladesh every year to enjoy the country's winter temperate. Bangladesh falls into two major bird migratory flyways - the East-Asian Australasian Flyway and the Central Asian Flyway that attract over 320 species of migratory birds.



Thousands of migratory birds arrive in Bangladesh every year. From some estimates, over two hundred thousand migratory birds land on the freshwater wetlands of the north-east of the country while 40 to 50 thousand arrive in the southern coastal areas and major rivers. These migratory birds are mostly water birds. But there are other migratory birds who find refuge in the forest areas, reeds and grasslands and in other habitats.



But the worrying thing is the number of migratory birds coming to Bangladesh is decreasing day by day owing to various threats like illegal killing, toxins released into the environment and destruction of the natural habitats like degradation of wetlands, water pollution and discharge of industrial waste into different water bodies.



According to a study, over 45% national wetlands in Bangladesh have already disappeared and a major portion of the rest has been in danger of degrading fast. Another serious factor is that the wetland in haor areas dropped by almost 87 per cent between 1988 and 2020 in seven north-eastern districts of Bangladesh.



Water pollution is another most worrying concern in our country. As per records of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), around 350,000 kilograms (350 metric tons) of toxic waste is dumped into rivers every day from about 7,000 industries and other residential areas only in greater Dhaka and adjacent areas. Today, all the rivers surrounding Dhaka are full of black, oily, sticky and viscous like substances spreading stinky smells.



The good news is that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has been working tirelessly for the protection of migratory birds and their habitat for over a decade. IUCN actively works in the sustainable management of Tangaur Haor making it one of the most diverse and important wetlands for migratory birds. Annually, Tanguar Haor sees over one hundred thousand migratory water birds. Community-based conservation approaches established by IUCN and the abolishment of the leasing system have worked well for the conservation of the wetland.



We believe that with government support in uniting and creating awareness among people for the conservation of the natural habitats for the migratory birds, Bangladesh someday will be a safe abode for all kinds of migratory avian species.



The writer is a senior journalist



