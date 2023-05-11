

Safe food demand rising in Bangladesh



The technology-based modern-farming according to experimental researches under expanded agricultural programmes has changed the traditional agriculture into mechanised. That is why allured incentives have been getting farmers - mostly the back-laying, into prospective entrepreneurships. A 'see and join' entrepreneurship-spree is increasingly creating new growers. Along with the rapidly growing economy amid geopolitical upheavals which are halting actions of political economic reforms in unpredictable manner, the agricultural development has been of a sustaining growth, mostly since 2020. Though the Covid-2019 pandemic stirred horror and caused irrecoverable output cuts to industrial and manufacturing productions including RMG, the agricultural operation has remained steady. Only flood, drought, and disaster-wrought damages were reported in particular food-surplus divisions, such as Sylhet and Barishal.



There has not been any ultra-huger situation in Bangladesh due to the pandemic. In some cases, food emergency situations were addressed strongly.

At present, the changed agriculture development has been set to create momentum of political popularity globally. On the side of holistic and forward-looking health economic expansions and exploring corporate diversifications, the safe food demand is increasing in Bangladesh thanks to growing public awareness-making of agro-ecological protection and nutritious food contained of full-calorie-value. Yet the unsafe food marketing has still been unabated in the absence of a sheer hygiene-supply management. People are becoming cognisant of the safe food.



In the critical but elusive world food status, as apprehended for 2023, the fifth World Food Safety Day-2023 is going to be celebrated by coming June 7 in order to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage food-borne risks, re-promising contribution towards food security, human health, economic-prosperity, agricultural production, market access, tourism, and sustainable development.



In the hope of rich-living, general people and farmers are assisting the current agricultural experimental-research. They are adopting crop-entrepreneurships in the promotion of crop-botany. The on-going agricultural research has been focussing mostly on the safe food strategy - jointly devised by the government and the World Bank, with greater emphasis on effective pest management. The effort is also going on to establish accountability and transparency in ADP (annual development programme), PPP (public private partnership), and related project implementations so as to strengthen the much-needed ecosystem-based agro-ecology: a 35 per cent crop-damage is occurring on fiscal basis due to inefficient agro-ecology management binning the scientific capacity.



According to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in spite of economic stipulation worldwide the hunger-free Bangladesh-making effort is marking up a decreasing poverty growth. The overall poverty circumstance is offsetting human adversities: these started taking staggering tolls over income-expenditure of people by early 2020 with Covid-19 by March. This is a remarkable national achievement towards the post-pandemic restoration.



The safe and nutritious food is inevitable for sustaining living standard and the health economy to grow up adapting capacity to continuing perfect food, and supporting effort in raising life-longevity in the backdrop of changing humanity. The unsafe food causes over 200 diseases including diarrhoea and cancer according to WHO.



The apprehension of hunger is no longer so appalling! This is equally encouraging for the current global poverty-fighting measures in all nations - either UN member or not, where hunger and poverty are also under boosting political economic reforms including organic-based food-habit changing and in raising resistance of green-coverage under inclusive national partnerships having purely pro-people purposes. The hunger-free Bangladesh was re-pledged on the occasion of 53rd Independence Day. According to the latest Household Income and Expenditure survey-2022 of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the current upper-poverty rate is 18.7 per cent against 24.3 in 2016. In fact, people of the country are learning how to live in challenging conditions and surviving in harsh circumstances.



The overall food security situation has started improving since July, 2022. The pandemic has greatly impacted on the food security. The households in coastal regions having vastness of land bars and abundance of resources were the worst hit by Cyclone Sitrang on October 24, with 10,000 houses, 6,000-hectare crops, and 1,000 fish enclosures vandalised or washed away.



According to the FAO, Bangladesh has been suffering from severe localised food insecurity because of economic constraint, refugee influx, flood and high price of important food. Other Asian nations Myanmar, Pakistan and Afghanistan are also suffering from the same disarray. The inflation is remaining below double-digit despite widespread dumping of occasional money, events or festivals, into consumers' markets. It is not available to understand whether that growing dump of cash-money from the consumers' pockets is affecting anyway the M2 (broad money) system of the Bangladesh Bank (BB).



The FAO study has strongly recommended for the farm mechanisation involving rural youths for achieving smart farming technologies for tilling, planting, weeding, cutting, threshing, transporting, and marketing. If farmers are made efficient through necessary training, agricultural mechanisation will be more productive, and the TP-system will very likely to come into being with self-socio-economic obligations. About 80 percent of the agricultural machineries are being imported from China. In addition, USA, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, South Korea, France, Hong Kong, England, and Italy are trying to make 'nouveau niche' in the rising agriculture machinery Bazar of Bangladesh.



The food security has been coming into view time and again on the mass media, stressing the need for sustaining the agricultural productivity. But in attaining the Total Productivity (TP) by all classes of farmers including the conservative ones is still remaining far away from necessary scientific inputs.



While scientists are failing to come up with predictable and effective prescriptions to ensure sound ecosystem-based pest management - not killing even insects or polluting water masses, and registered farmers are facing the frustrating pest menace in addition to marketing hassle and price-competition, the case of the agricultural experimenting endeavour laying high emphasis on developing energetic entrepreneurs is a far cry to achieve a full per cent scale in making the agriculture boosting, but not by damaging the microbe-breeding chains. This is an obligation of legacy also for both ecology and environment in the greater interest of the humanity which is truly in danger requiring urgent protections against disaster and drought.



The farm-level organic label branding is facilitating economic benefits to growers. Contract-entrepreneurship growth is posting rising business stimulation.



General people are already experiencing dietary disarray because of their inabilities to afford costly balanced and nutritious food. An underlying demand is growing up among them for subsidising meat and fish along with rice, flour and edible oil. The family card system is gaining popularity. Grading up the TCB (Trading Corporation of Bangladesh) system with more pro-people services including 'dignity-supply' package is a demand of the time. The reckless consumers' price trend is necessitating serious market regulations including offsite-supervising involving the BB in particular arrangement to spearhead actions in ensuring fair price and food safety. Since other level supervising is failing to gain consumers' popularity.



It is to be reflected, how much benefits are being reaped out from the so-called mobile-court operations. It is important to check if traders and consumers are harmed or facilitated, while government actions are implemented regarding the public concern over food quality and price-reasoning.



The writer is a journalist in The Daily Observer

