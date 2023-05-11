

Can Khan throw another wicket taking ball?



Under his matchless leadership, Pakistan cricket ushered in a new era with different height. The world had more than once saw him ruling the cricket stage single handedly either with willow or cherry. The swelling popularity, he gained from cricket has not yet faded an iota today even after his retirement. An Oxford graduate with playboy image and an uncompromising spirit not to bow down to anything, Khan off the field repeatedly kept on hitting the headlines of media. Such mentality of not giving up in any situation has won him popularity in Bangladesh too. Through a noble intention to set up a cancer hospital in Lahore in memory of his mother, who died of this inconspicuous disease, he reached his chivalry to a new level.



I would not be at the least intent to pen a single word on Pakistan politics. But this is again his enchanting allure and appeal for which I could not check the temptation to say something.

What would happen had he not been elected Prime Minister in Pakistan? Simply nothing. He had nothing to lose. Because the image he had achieved home and abroad through cricket already outshone the glamour of any political leader in Pakistan since its birth.



Khan's victory in the new format of game 'politics' in 2018 was nothing but the result of people's long held pursuance of freedom from corrupt dynastic politics with the shade of military looming large on it. Pakistan was badly in need of an emergence of a third party in its power. Unfortunately, Khan also had to throw up the sponge failing to survive the no-confidence vote in parliament after a rule of three and a half years. Mr Khan is the first PM in the country's history to have lost the no-confidence vote to step down with his goal of building the 'Naya Pakistan' unmet.



Sadly, the untimely fall of Mr Khan's government once again confirmed the political culture of that country still remained far from democracy. Moreover, it hinted at a top-down bankruptcy in the country's political culture.



Since inception as an independent state in 1947, Pakistan has drawn widespread international notice not only for its geo-political stand, but also for its internal political crises. Most of the period after the birth, it witnessed military dictatorship making democracy fail to take roots. Its politics was never free from military interventions. None of its Prime Ministers in its political history had either been able to complete full tenure or leave unscathed. Nawaz had to quit office following a verdict of the apex court in Pakistan over his family member's alleged involvement in financial scam released by Panama Papers. Nawaz's predecessors Parvez Musharraf and Yousuf Raja Gilani had to walk the same way to show respect to the Judiciary. Zulfiqer Ali Bhutto walked the gallows under military tribunal. Benazir Bhutto was shot to death soon after giving a speech in Rawalpindi.



In the equation of foreign policy, Khan's main challenge was undoubtedly India, against whom his legendary success in the cricket field not only won him the heart of Pakistan, but also veneration of many Indians. Pakistan under his valiant leadership defeated arch rival India in 1987 in both test and ODI series. His rise to state power drew the greetings of entire sub-continent which had been unparalleled in the case of other Pakistani statesman earlier. He had no chance to remain complacent of evoking the sweet memoirs of cricket victory against the arch rival. However, the whole world already observed his government's merits and demerits on Kashmir, which was behind three wars between India and Pakistan.



It is not yet clear if Khan upon his recent arrest is going to face same fate his predecessors faced earlier. But clearly, countrywide outrage against Pakistan army on his arrest will steal him another political march if he can pitch another wicket taking ball.



The writer is a poet.



A sea of jubilation in Pakistan surged with the proverbial cricket icon Imran khan led Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged victorious in the parliamentary election of 2018 in the country. This heart winning legend of billions proved it again no dream is left unreached to an indomitable spirit. I have never seen Mughal emperor Babur or Ottoman king Suleiman. But I had the rare chance to see him in Dhaka stadium in the late 90s in a charity match against India. With mane hair, lion like body language and rhythmic run up Mr Khan, one of the hallmark of fast bowling, the world has ever produced was the centerpiece of all attractions, the pulse-beat of women and youngsters.Under his matchless leadership, Pakistan cricket ushered in a new era with different height. The world had more than once saw him ruling the cricket stage single handedly either with willow or cherry. The swelling popularity, he gained from cricket has not yet faded an iota today even after his retirement. An Oxford graduate with playboy image and an uncompromising spirit not to bow down to anything, Khan off the field repeatedly kept on hitting the headlines of media. Such mentality of not giving up in any situation has won him popularity in Bangladesh too. Through a noble intention to set up a cancer hospital in Lahore in memory of his mother, who died of this inconspicuous disease, he reached his chivalry to a new level.I would not be at the least intent to pen a single word on Pakistan politics. But this is again his enchanting allure and appeal for which I could not check the temptation to say something.What would happen had he not been elected Prime Minister in Pakistan? Simply nothing. He had nothing to lose. Because the image he had achieved home and abroad through cricket already outshone the glamour of any political leader in Pakistan since its birth.Khan's victory in the new format of game 'politics' in 2018 was nothing but the result of people's long held pursuance of freedom from corrupt dynastic politics with the shade of military looming large on it. Pakistan was badly in need of an emergence of a third party in its power. Unfortunately, Khan also had to throw up the sponge failing to survive the no-confidence vote in parliament after a rule of three and a half years. Mr Khan is the first PM in the country's history to have lost the no-confidence vote to step down with his goal of building the 'Naya Pakistan' unmet.Sadly, the untimely fall of Mr Khan's government once again confirmed the political culture of that country still remained far from democracy. Moreover, it hinted at a top-down bankruptcy in the country's political culture.Since inception as an independent state in 1947, Pakistan has drawn widespread international notice not only for its geo-political stand, but also for its internal political crises. Most of the period after the birth, it witnessed military dictatorship making democracy fail to take roots. Its politics was never free from military interventions. None of its Prime Ministers in its political history had either been able to complete full tenure or leave unscathed. Nawaz had to quit office following a verdict of the apex court in Pakistan over his family member's alleged involvement in financial scam released by Panama Papers. Nawaz's predecessors Parvez Musharraf and Yousuf Raja Gilani had to walk the same way to show respect to the Judiciary. Zulfiqer Ali Bhutto walked the gallows under military tribunal. Benazir Bhutto was shot to death soon after giving a speech in Rawalpindi.In the equation of foreign policy, Khan's main challenge was undoubtedly India, against whom his legendary success in the cricket field not only won him the heart of Pakistan, but also veneration of many Indians. Pakistan under his valiant leadership defeated arch rival India in 1987 in both test and ODI series. His rise to state power drew the greetings of entire sub-continent which had been unparalleled in the case of other Pakistani statesman earlier. He had no chance to remain complacent of evoking the sweet memoirs of cricket victory against the arch rival. However, the whole world already observed his government's merits and demerits on Kashmir, which was behind three wars between India and Pakistan.It is not yet clear if Khan upon his recent arrest is going to face same fate his predecessors faced earlier. But clearly, countrywide outrage against Pakistan army on his arrest will steal him another political march if he can pitch another wicket taking ball.The writer is a poet.