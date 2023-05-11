Ten people murdered in nine districts







BOGURA: A local leader of Swechchhasebak League was hacked to death by his rivals in the district town on Tuesday night over previous enmity.



Deceased Nahid Hasan, 30, was the organizing secretary of the district's proposed committee of Swechchhasebak League. He was the son of Jhontu Bepari, a resident of Malgram Dabtola area in the town.

His rival Rony of the same organization with some others attacked on Nahid at around 8:30 pm while he was gossiping with his friends near his house, said police quoting local people.



They hacked Nahid indiscriminately and fled away.



Locals rescued him and took to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), but Nahid was declared dead by the on-duty doctor on arrival.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Nure Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



GAZIPUR: A female college student was reportedly stabbed to death by a house tutor in Salna area in the city for rejecting the marriage proposal by her family.



The incident took place in the area at around 8:30 pm on Monday; however, the incident came to light on Tuesday.



Deceased Rabeya Akter, 21, was the daughter of Abdur Rouf, a resident of Dakshin Salna area in the city. She was a second year honours student of Bhawal Badre Alam Government College.



According to the case statement, Abdur Rouf appointed one Saidul Islam, 25, as tutor to teach his two younger daughters.



At one stage of the tuition, the teacher made a proposal to the deceased's family to get married with Rabeya. However, her family members refused the proposal and asked the tutor to stop teaching.



At around 8:30 pm on Monday, Saidul Islam entered into Rabeya's house and started stabbing on her head, neck and leg mercilessly with a knife. The deceased's mother Bilkis Begum and her two daughters rushed there to help after hearing the screaming of Rabeya. Saidul also stabbed them when they tried to save the deceased, and fled the scene.



Critically injured Rabeya was, later, taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



The deceased's mother is now receiving treatment in the ICU of a hospital in Dhaka.



The deceased's father said, "Saidul made a proposal to get married with my elder daughter but we rejected him. He stabbed my daughter to death because of this reason."



Gazipur Sadar PS OC Ziaul Islam said they seized the knife used in the killing. "The deceased's father lodged a case in this regard and police are trying to arrest the accused," he said.



JAMALPUR: A young man was reportedly stabbed to death by his friend in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The deceased was identified as Habil, 27, son of Ismail Hossain, a resident of Uttar Kacharipara Village under Jamalpur Municipality.



Police, however, arrested accused Chan Mia from the scene with a blood-stained knife.



According to police sources, at around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, the deceased Habil and his friend Chan Mia went to a Methar Patti for drinking liquor. At that time, a trivial incident led to a quarrel between them. At one stage of the altercation, Chan Mia stabbed Habil with a sharp knife as Habil abused Chan Mia's mother and sister in unspeakable language, which left him seriously injured.



Habil was rescued from the scene and taken to Jamalpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Jamalpur Sadar PS OC Kazi Shahnewaz confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this connection.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was reportedly stabbed to death by his uncle in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.



The incident took place at Gazipur Tea Garden of the upazila at around 7:15 pm.



The deceased was identified as Sunil Goalar, 30, son of Kamal Goalar, a resident of the tea garden area.



Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kulaura PS Salauddin Mifta said Sunil locked into a fight with his uncle Chandra Goala over a trivial matter. At one stage of the fight, Chandra Goara stabbed the deceased with a sharp weapon and fled away from the scene, leaving him critically injured.



Sunil was rescued by locals and rushed to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused, the SI added.



CHATTOGRAM: Two persons were stabbed to death by rival group in the district's Pahartali on Monday night following an altercation.



The deceased were identified as Md Masun, 30, and Md Sabuj, 20.



Pahartali PS OC Md Mostafizur Rahman said, Masum and Sabuj were stabbed at one stage of altercation and clash at Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (BITAC) intersection around 9pm and they were injured critically. They succumbed to their injuries at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on arrival, he added.



The reason behind the killing could not be known yet, the OC maintained.



RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: An elderly man was reportedly hacked to death by his son in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The incident took place in Mejerkandi Uttarpara Village under Ward No. 3 of Mirzanagar Union in the upazila at around 10 am.



Deceased Ainul Haque, 70, was a resident of the same village.



According to locals, Yeasin Haque, 28, is drug addicted and the deceased Ainul used to cover up his son's misdeeds in exchange of money.



Hawa Begum, Yeasin's wife, said though the accused used to take drugs before but he has quitted taking drugs till 11 months.



"I lived most of my married life in my parent's house as I had several quarrels with my mother-in-law.



In the morning, Yeasin hacked my father-in-law to death by chopping him with a sharp weapon," she said.



Raipura PS SI Nobi Hossen said Yeasin informed us by dialling the national emergency number '999' after killing his father.



Being informed, police recovered the body and arrested him.



Later on, police seized a sharp weapon from his procession and detained his wife and mother for primary interrogation.



The body has several marks of injuries in its head and body parts and it was, later, sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.



NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed in a clash over standing in qatar (rows during prayer) at a mosque during the Jummah prayer in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.



Deceased Sizal Mia, 50, was the son of late Momtaj Mia, a resident of Alamnagar area under Nabinagar Municipality.



Nabinagar PS OC Saifuddin Anowar said there had been a dispute between deceased Sizal and another Shah Alam in the area. On Friday noon, the duo were locked into an argument over standing in a qatar at the mosque when the prayer was about to begin.



At one stage of the argument, supporters from both sides locked into the clash in front of the devotees while Sizal sustained severe injuries from being punched and kicked, he said.



However, the prayer was a bit delayed due to the clash.



Later on, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead upon arrival.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.



Police sent the body to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy and arrested a person, named Nure Alam, in this regard, the OC added.



BAGERHAT: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death and another injured for protesting eve-teasing with a neighbouring girl in Chitalmari Upazila of the district on Friday.



The incident took place in Goganalua Village near Bangladesh Sebashram of the upazila at around 7:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Jabbar Sheikh, 26, son of Abdul Haque Sheikh, a resident of Doganalua Village of the upazila.



The injured person is Rajib Sheikh, 26, of the same village.



The accused is Delwar Munshi alias Akash, 30.



According to police, Delwar Munshi sexually assaulted a girl, a neighbour of deceased Abdul Jabbar Sheikh, a few days back. On Friday evening, Abdul Jabbar Sheikh and injured Rajib Sheikh had an altercation and scuffle with the accused Delwar Munshi, his brother Jinu Munshi and father Dabul Munshi while protesting. At one stage, Delwar stabbed Jabbar and Rajib with a sharp knife, leaving the duo critically injured.



Later on, locals rescued the injured and took them to Chitalmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Jabbar Sheikh dead.



Meanwhile, after hearing the news of the murder, the excited mob set fire to the four houses of Delwar Munshi and his father. Most parts of their house was gutted by the fire.



Chitalmari PS OC AHM Kamruzzaman Khan said police launched an operation to nab the attackers.

However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A man was murdered and several others were injured in a clash in between two groups of villagers in Chhatak Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam, 35, son of Abdul Haque Khan, a resident to Saudergaon Village under Jauabazar Union of the upazila.



Police and local sources said Khan Group and Sheikh Group were locked into a clash in the area in the morning of May 4 last.



The clash left several people from the both groups injured.



Of the injured, at least 30 people were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition.



Later on, Abdus Salam Khan succumbed to his injuries there at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have, so far, arrested five people in this connection.



Jauabazar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Ahmed Ullah Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.

#



A total of 10 people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in nine districts- Bogura, Gazipur, Jamalpur, Moulvibazar, Chattogram, Narsingdi, Brahmanbaria, Bagerhat and Sunamganj, in recent times.BOGURA: A local leader of Swechchhasebak League was hacked to death by his rivals in the district town on Tuesday night over previous enmity.Deceased Nahid Hasan, 30, was the organizing secretary of the district's proposed committee of Swechchhasebak League. He was the son of Jhontu Bepari, a resident of Malgram Dabtola area in the town.His rival Rony of the same organization with some others attacked on Nahid at around 8:30 pm while he was gossiping with his friends near his house, said police quoting local people.They hacked Nahid indiscriminately and fled away.Locals rescued him and took to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), but Nahid was declared dead by the on-duty doctor on arrival.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Nure Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.GAZIPUR: A female college student was reportedly stabbed to death by a house tutor in Salna area in the city for rejecting the marriage proposal by her family.The incident took place in the area at around 8:30 pm on Monday; however, the incident came to light on Tuesday.Deceased Rabeya Akter, 21, was the daughter of Abdur Rouf, a resident of Dakshin Salna area in the city. She was a second year honours student of Bhawal Badre Alam Government College.According to the case statement, Abdur Rouf appointed one Saidul Islam, 25, as tutor to teach his two younger daughters.At one stage of the tuition, the teacher made a proposal to the deceased's family to get married with Rabeya. However, her family members refused the proposal and asked the tutor to stop teaching.At around 8:30 pm on Monday, Saidul Islam entered into Rabeya's house and started stabbing on her head, neck and leg mercilessly with a knife. The deceased's mother Bilkis Begum and her two daughters rushed there to help after hearing the screaming of Rabeya. Saidul also stabbed them when they tried to save the deceased, and fled the scene.Critically injured Rabeya was, later, taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.The deceased's mother is now receiving treatment in the ICU of a hospital in Dhaka.The deceased's father said, "Saidul made a proposal to get married with my elder daughter but we rejected him. He stabbed my daughter to death because of this reason."Gazipur Sadar PS OC Ziaul Islam said they seized the knife used in the killing. "The deceased's father lodged a case in this regard and police are trying to arrest the accused," he said.JAMALPUR: A young man was reportedly stabbed to death by his friend in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The deceased was identified as Habil, 27, son of Ismail Hossain, a resident of Uttar Kacharipara Village under Jamalpur Municipality.Police, however, arrested accused Chan Mia from the scene with a blood-stained knife.According to police sources, at around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, the deceased Habil and his friend Chan Mia went to a Methar Patti for drinking liquor. At that time, a trivial incident led to a quarrel between them. At one stage of the altercation, Chan Mia stabbed Habil with a sharp knife as Habil abused Chan Mia's mother and sister in unspeakable language, which left him seriously injured.Habil was rescued from the scene and taken to Jamalpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.Jamalpur Sadar PS OC Kazi Shahnewaz confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this connection.KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A man was reportedly stabbed to death by his uncle in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.The incident took place at Gazipur Tea Garden of the upazila at around 7:15 pm.The deceased was identified as Sunil Goalar, 30, son of Kamal Goalar, a resident of the tea garden area.Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kulaura PS Salauddin Mifta said Sunil locked into a fight with his uncle Chandra Goala over a trivial matter. At one stage of the fight, Chandra Goara stabbed the deceased with a sharp weapon and fled away from the scene, leaving him critically injured.Sunil was rescued by locals and rushed to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused, the SI added.CHATTOGRAM: Two persons were stabbed to death by rival group in the district's Pahartali on Monday night following an altercation.The deceased were identified as Md Masun, 30, and Md Sabuj, 20.Pahartali PS OC Md Mostafizur Rahman said, Masum and Sabuj were stabbed at one stage of altercation and clash at Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (BITAC) intersection around 9pm and they were injured critically. They succumbed to their injuries at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on arrival, he added.The reason behind the killing could not be known yet, the OC maintained.RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: An elderly man was reportedly hacked to death by his son in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The incident took place in Mejerkandi Uttarpara Village under Ward No. 3 of Mirzanagar Union in the upazila at around 10 am.Deceased Ainul Haque, 70, was a resident of the same village.According to locals, Yeasin Haque, 28, is drug addicted and the deceased Ainul used to cover up his son's misdeeds in exchange of money.Hawa Begum, Yeasin's wife, said though the accused used to take drugs before but he has quitted taking drugs till 11 months."I lived most of my married life in my parent's house as I had several quarrels with my mother-in-law.In the morning, Yeasin hacked my father-in-law to death by chopping him with a sharp weapon," she said.Raipura PS SI Nobi Hossen said Yeasin informed us by dialling the national emergency number '999' after killing his father.Being informed, police recovered the body and arrested him.Later on, police seized a sharp weapon from his procession and detained his wife and mother for primary interrogation.The body has several marks of injuries in its head and body parts and it was, later, sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed in a clash over standing in qatar (rows during prayer) at a mosque during the Jummah prayer in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.Deceased Sizal Mia, 50, was the son of late Momtaj Mia, a resident of Alamnagar area under Nabinagar Municipality.Nabinagar PS OC Saifuddin Anowar said there had been a dispute between deceased Sizal and another Shah Alam in the area. On Friday noon, the duo were locked into an argument over standing in a qatar at the mosque when the prayer was about to begin.At one stage of the argument, supporters from both sides locked into the clash in front of the devotees while Sizal sustained severe injuries from being punched and kicked, he said.However, the prayer was a bit delayed due to the clash.Later on, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead upon arrival.Being informed, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.Police sent the body to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy and arrested a person, named Nure Alam, in this regard, the OC added.BAGERHAT: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death and another injured for protesting eve-teasing with a neighbouring girl in Chitalmari Upazila of the district on Friday.The incident took place in Goganalua Village near Bangladesh Sebashram of the upazila at around 7:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Abdul Jabbar Sheikh, 26, son of Abdul Haque Sheikh, a resident of Doganalua Village of the upazila.The injured person is Rajib Sheikh, 26, of the same village.The accused is Delwar Munshi alias Akash, 30.According to police, Delwar Munshi sexually assaulted a girl, a neighbour of deceased Abdul Jabbar Sheikh, a few days back. On Friday evening, Abdul Jabbar Sheikh and injured Rajib Sheikh had an altercation and scuffle with the accused Delwar Munshi, his brother Jinu Munshi and father Dabul Munshi while protesting. At one stage, Delwar stabbed Jabbar and Rajib with a sharp knife, leaving the duo critically injured.Later on, locals rescued the injured and took them to Chitalmari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Jabbar Sheikh dead.Meanwhile, after hearing the news of the murder, the excited mob set fire to the four houses of Delwar Munshi and his father. Most parts of their house was gutted by the fire.Chitalmari PS OC AHM Kamruzzaman Khan said police launched an operation to nab the attackers.However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A man was murdered and several others were injured in a clash in between two groups of villagers in Chhatak Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam, 35, son of Abdul Haque Khan, a resident to Saudergaon Village under Jauabazar Union of the upazila.Police and local sources said Khan Group and Sheikh Group were locked into a clash in the area in the morning of May 4 last.The clash left several people from the both groups injured.Of the injured, at least 30 people were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition.Later on, Abdus Salam Khan succumbed to his injuries there at night while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have, so far, arrested five people in this connection.Jauabazar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Ahmed Ullah Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.