BHOLA, May 10: An elderly man, who went missing on Tuesday afternoon, was found dead in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Md Hanif Chowkidar, 65, a resident of Deula Union in the upazila.According to locals and the deceased's family members, the man went missing on Tuesday afternoon when he went down to take bath in a canal. Being informed, police and a team of divers tried to rescue him, but failed.On Wednesday morning, locals saw the body was floating in the canal and recovered it.Officer-in-Charge of Borhanuddin Police Station Md Monir Hossain Miah confirmed the incident.