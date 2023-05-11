Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenidah







The arrestees are: Md Asanur, 48, and Md Nabichaddi Mondal, residents of Palianpur Village under Mashespur Upazila.



BGB-58 Battalion Director Lt Col Masud Parvez Rana said acting on a tip-off, a BGB team took position at a play ground in Kazirber Village and arrested the duo while they were going to the border line area. The team also seized 20 gold bars, weighing 2.33kgs, from their possession.

The market price of the seized gold bars is worth Tk 1.85 crore.



JHENIDAH, May 10: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two persons along with 20 gold bars from Maheshpur border in the district recently.The arrestees are: Md Asanur, 48, and Md Nabichaddi Mondal, residents of Palianpur Village under Mashespur Upazila.BGB-58 Battalion Director Lt Col Masud Parvez Rana said acting on a tip-off, a BGB team took position at a play ground in Kazirber Village and arrested the duo while they were going to the border line area. The team also seized 20 gold bars, weighing 2.33kgs, from their possession.The market price of the seized gold bars is worth Tk 1.85 crore.