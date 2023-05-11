Nine minors among 10 drown







BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mahim, 01, son of Lokman Hossain, a resident of Charbhuta area in the upazila.

Police said the child slipped into a pond next to their house while walking along the bank of the pond around 9:30 am.



Family members rescued him and took to upazila health complex where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the matter.



SATKHIRA: Two minor children drowned in an enclosure in Debhata Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The incident took place in Gharibhanga Village under Parulia Union of the upazila at around 6:15 pm.



The deceased were identified as Ripon Hossen, 4, and Jamil Sardar, 4, both are residents of the village.



Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Debhata PS Shariful Islam said the duo slipped into the enclosure when they were playing beside it.



Locals saw the bodies of the children were floating on water and recovered it, the SI added.



Debhata PS OC Sheikh Obaidullah said being informed, police were sent to the scene and legal steps are under process in this regard.



NARAYANGANJ: A woman drowned after falling in the Meghna River in the district.



The deceased was identified as Zohra Begum, 38, wife of Johirul Islam, a resident of Pashchim Bishkatali Village in the upazila.



She died on Monday morning while receiving treatment at National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedlc Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka.



On May 3, Zohra Begum fell into the river from Eagle-3 Launch in Tandar Bazar area at around 10:30 pm while she was going to Dhaka from Shariatpur's Gosairhaat Upazila.



Zohra used to live in Narayanganj with her husband and children. She went to visit her house on the occasion of Eid.



The launch was stopped there and searched for the victim with the searchlight of the launch but failed to rescue her. Later on, Zohra's husband and son got down from the launch and board on a fishing boat to continue the search.



At 7:30 am on May 4, some fishermen spotted Zohra on the bank of the river and rescued her. She was then admitted to NITOR. Left leg of the woman was broken after the incident and she underwent surgery on that night.



Her brother-in-law Maidul Islam Mridha confirmed the death news.



MYMENSINGH: Two boys drowned in the Brahmaputra River in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district on Monday.



The deceased were identified as Prithibi, 12, son of Sirajul Islam, and Faisal, 16, son of Abdul Qadir, both residents of Ujancharanopara Village. They were students of Uchakhila School and College.



Locals said Prithibi went to the Brahmaputra River for a bath. Faisal was crossing the river by boat at the time. As Faisal noticed Prithibi was drowning, he jumped into the river and tried to save him. Neither of them came up after some time.



Later on, being informed, Ishwarganj Fire Service personnel reached the spot and recovered the body of Prithibi around 7:30pm and Faisal's body around 8:30pm.



Ishwarganj Fire Service Station Officer Delwar Hossain said the bodies of the boys were handed over to their families through police.



JAMALPUR: Two minor children drowned in a pond near their house in Sirazabad Village under Islampur Upazila of the district on Monday.



The deceased were identified as Simanto, 7, son of Ibrahim Khalil and Minal, 8, son of Shukkur Ali, both residents of the village.



According to locals, the duo drowned in the pond beside their residence while taking bath.



Relatives of the deceased rescued them and took them to Islampur Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.



The OC of Islampur PS Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incidents.



CHATTOGRAM: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Musapur Village under Sandwip Upazila of the district on Friday evening.



The deceased were identified as Md Naim, 6, and his cousin Mahia, 6.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Sandwip PS OC Md Shahidul Islam said the children slipped into the pond beside their residence at around 6 pm when they were playing there.



On information, the fire service personnel with the help of locals rescued them and rushed to the local health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the OC added.



A total of 10 people including nine minor children drowned in separate incidents in six districts- Bhola, Satkhira, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Jamalpur and Chattogram, recently.BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Mahim, 01, son of Lokman Hossain, a resident of Charbhuta area in the upazila.Police said the child slipped into a pond next to their house while walking along the bank of the pond around 9:30 am.Family members rescued him and took to upazila health complex where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the matter.SATKHIRA: Two minor children drowned in an enclosure in Debhata Upazila of the district on Monday evening.The incident took place in Gharibhanga Village under Parulia Union of the upazila at around 6:15 pm.The deceased were identified as Ripon Hossen, 4, and Jamil Sardar, 4, both are residents of the village.Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Debhata PS Shariful Islam said the duo slipped into the enclosure when they were playing beside it.Locals saw the bodies of the children were floating on water and recovered it, the SI added.Debhata PS OC Sheikh Obaidullah said being informed, police were sent to the scene and legal steps are under process in this regard.NARAYANGANJ: A woman drowned after falling in the Meghna River in the district.The deceased was identified as Zohra Begum, 38, wife of Johirul Islam, a resident of Pashchim Bishkatali Village in the upazila.She died on Monday morning while receiving treatment at National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedlc Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka.On May 3, Zohra Begum fell into the river from Eagle-3 Launch in Tandar Bazar area at around 10:30 pm while she was going to Dhaka from Shariatpur's Gosairhaat Upazila.Zohra used to live in Narayanganj with her husband and children. She went to visit her house on the occasion of Eid.The launch was stopped there and searched for the victim with the searchlight of the launch but failed to rescue her. Later on, Zohra's husband and son got down from the launch and board on a fishing boat to continue the search.At 7:30 am on May 4, some fishermen spotted Zohra on the bank of the river and rescued her. She was then admitted to NITOR. Left leg of the woman was broken after the incident and she underwent surgery on that night.Her brother-in-law Maidul Islam Mridha confirmed the death news.MYMENSINGH: Two boys drowned in the Brahmaputra River in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased were identified as Prithibi, 12, son of Sirajul Islam, and Faisal, 16, son of Abdul Qadir, both residents of Ujancharanopara Village. They were students of Uchakhila School and College.Locals said Prithibi went to the Brahmaputra River for a bath. Faisal was crossing the river by boat at the time. As Faisal noticed Prithibi was drowning, he jumped into the river and tried to save him. Neither of them came up after some time.Later on, being informed, Ishwarganj Fire Service personnel reached the spot and recovered the body of Prithibi around 7:30pm and Faisal's body around 8:30pm.Ishwarganj Fire Service Station Officer Delwar Hossain said the bodies of the boys were handed over to their families through police.JAMALPUR: Two minor children drowned in a pond near their house in Sirazabad Village under Islampur Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased were identified as Simanto, 7, son of Ibrahim Khalil and Minal, 8, son of Shukkur Ali, both residents of the village.According to locals, the duo drowned in the pond beside their residence while taking bath.Relatives of the deceased rescued them and took them to Islampur Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.The OC of Islampur PS Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incidents.CHATTOGRAM: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Musapur Village under Sandwip Upazila of the district on Friday evening.The deceased were identified as Md Naim, 6, and his cousin Mahia, 6.Quoting the deceased's family members, Sandwip PS OC Md Shahidul Islam said the children slipped into the pond beside their residence at around 6 pm when they were playing there.On information, the fire service personnel with the help of locals rescued them and rushed to the local health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the OC added.