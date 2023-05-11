Four burnt in 4 dists







RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A minor child was burnt to death in a fire in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



At that time, 4 residential houses were also gutted by the fire.

The incident took place Bheluarchar Purba Para Village under Srinagar Union.



The deceased was identified as Hamim Mia, 2, son of Saudi Arabian expatriate Shafiqul Islam, a resident of that village.



Local Union Parishad (UP) Riaz Morshed said the fire broke out in the residence of Shafiqul Islam at around 3 pm due to an electrical short circuit.



Then the fire soon spread to three adjacent living rooms. Hamim Mia, who was in a room, died on the spot at that time, the UP chairman added.



BARISHAL: A young man was burnt to death after a devastating fire broke out at a market in Bakerganj Upazila of the district early Monday.



Meanwhile, seven shops were also gutted by the fire that originated at around 3 am at Natun Bazar under Neymati Union of the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Sagar Chandra Pal, 28, a resident of Dhalmara Village under Neyamati Union of the upazila. He was a shopkeeper of a grocery shop at the market.



Bakerganj Fire Service station officer Abdul Quddus said a fire broke out at a shop at around 3 am due to short circuit. Then the fire soon spread to the adjacent shops. Being informed, two units of Fire Service went to the scene and started working to douse the blaze.



The fire was brought under control after 20 minutes, but it was completely doused at around 5 am, the official added.



He further said, seven shops including a grocery shop, fruit shop, tea shop, pharmacy were burnt in the fire. Besides, the charred body of shopkeeper Sagar Chandra Pal was recovered from his grocery store.



BAGERHAT: A housewife was burnt to death in a fire that broke out at her kitchen in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The deceased was identified as Safia Begum, wife of Abdul Goni, a resident of Bhattabaliaghat Village.



Sarwar Hossain, deputy director of Bagerhat Fire Service Station, said deceased Safia Begum was cooking at her kitchen around at at around 8 pm. At that time, a fire suddenly broke out from gas stove at the kitchen.



The deceased's husband Abdul Goni, who was at home, and other family members came out and tried to douse the fire. But Safia Begum could not get out and died on the spot due to the smoke and heat of the fire.



The fire could not spread anywhere with the efforts of local people. However, the kitchen was completely gutted in the fire and the residence was damaged.



BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A young man, who was burnt in a cylinder blast in Bagatipara Upazila of the district, died at Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute in Dhaka on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan Shawon, 21, son of A Latif of Rahimanpur Village under Bagatipara Sadar Union in the upazila. He was a second year honours student at Botany Department in Jagannath University.



It was known that a gas cylinder was blast in Dhupkhola Bazar at Gendaria in Dhaka on May 1 last, which left Shawon critically injured.



He was rescued and rushed to Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute.



Later on, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 6:30 am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.



Four people including a minor child and a woman were burnt to death in separate incidents in four districts- Narsingdi, Barishal, Bagerhat and Natore, in four days.RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A minor child was burnt to death in a fire in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.At that time, 4 residential houses were also gutted by the fire.The incident took place Bheluarchar Purba Para Village under Srinagar Union.The deceased was identified as Hamim Mia, 2, son of Saudi Arabian expatriate Shafiqul Islam, a resident of that village.Local Union Parishad (UP) Riaz Morshed said the fire broke out in the residence of Shafiqul Islam at around 3 pm due to an electrical short circuit.Then the fire soon spread to three adjacent living rooms. Hamim Mia, who was in a room, died on the spot at that time, the UP chairman added.BARISHAL: A young man was burnt to death after a devastating fire broke out at a market in Bakerganj Upazila of the district early Monday.Meanwhile, seven shops were also gutted by the fire that originated at around 3 am at Natun Bazar under Neymati Union of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Sagar Chandra Pal, 28, a resident of Dhalmara Village under Neyamati Union of the upazila. He was a shopkeeper of a grocery shop at the market.Bakerganj Fire Service station officer Abdul Quddus said a fire broke out at a shop at around 3 am due to short circuit. Then the fire soon spread to the adjacent shops. Being informed, two units of Fire Service went to the scene and started working to douse the blaze.The fire was brought under control after 20 minutes, but it was completely doused at around 5 am, the official added.He further said, seven shops including a grocery shop, fruit shop, tea shop, pharmacy were burnt in the fire. Besides, the charred body of shopkeeper Sagar Chandra Pal was recovered from his grocery store.BAGERHAT: A housewife was burnt to death in a fire that broke out at her kitchen in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The deceased was identified as Safia Begum, wife of Abdul Goni, a resident of Bhattabaliaghat Village.Sarwar Hossain, deputy director of Bagerhat Fire Service Station, said deceased Safia Begum was cooking at her kitchen around at at around 8 pm. At that time, a fire suddenly broke out from gas stove at the kitchen.The deceased's husband Abdul Goni, who was at home, and other family members came out and tried to douse the fire. But Safia Begum could not get out and died on the spot due to the smoke and heat of the fire.The fire could not spread anywhere with the efforts of local people. However, the kitchen was completely gutted in the fire and the residence was damaged.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A young man, who was burnt in a cylinder blast in Bagatipara Upazila of the district, died at Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute in Dhaka on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan Shawon, 21, son of A Latif of Rahimanpur Village under Bagatipara Sadar Union in the upazila. He was a second year honours student at Botany Department in Jagannath University.It was known that a gas cylinder was blast in Dhupkhola Bazar at Gendaria in Dhaka on May 1 last, which left Shawon critically injured.He was rescued and rushed to Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute.Later on, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 6:30 am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.