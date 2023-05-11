Man crushed under train in Khulna





KHULNA, May 10: A man was killed and another injured as a train hit a pickup van in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.The accident took place in Afilgate area in the city at around 4 am.The deceased were identified as the pickup van helper Afzal Sheikh, 45. Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge of Khan Jahan Ali Police Station Kamal Hossen Khan said a Khulna-bound train hit and dragged away a pickup van at early hours when it was crossing the rail track, which left the helper of the pickup van dead on the spot and its driver critically injured.