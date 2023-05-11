Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 May, 2023, 3:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Manpower crisis hampers operation of Naldanga Fire Station

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

NATORE, May 10: The operation of Naldanga Upazila Fire Station in the district is hampered due to lack of manpower. People of the upazila are being deprived of desired services.

At present there are only two fire-fighters at the station in the upazila. They are only caretaking the building and other machineries.

According to sources at the Fire Service Station and Civil Defence Office-Natore, a modern building was built for the fire station at Senbhag Mahalla beside the Natore-Naldanga road in the upazila.

The building was handed over in the last year. All kinds of equipment including two vehicles were given to the station. But no employee and workers were appointed.

The manpower requirement included 22 persons including one station officer, 4 drivers and 17 fire-fighters. But none of them has been appointed.  

Sources at Upazila Natural Disaster Management Committee said, 42 fire incidents took place in Naldanga Upazila last year. The victims didn't get necessary help from the station because of manpower shortage.

A K M Murshed, deputy director of Fire service Station, said, they informed the matter to the authorities concerned for taking necessary action.

Rozina Akhter, upazila nirbahi officer, said, they have requested the  authorities for starting activities of the station    quickly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ten people murdered in nine districts
Man found dead in Bhola
Two held with 20 gold bars in Jhenidah
Nine minors among 10 drown
Four burnt in 4 dists
Man crushed under train in Khulna
Manpower crisis hampers operation of Naldanga Fire Station
11 arrested in four districts


Latest News
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
BGB recovers 7.3 kgs crystal meth, 2.8 lakh yaba pills from Teknaf, two held
Missing man found dead in Natore mango orchard
Tigers eying to take lead in ODI series against Ireland
Cyclone Mocha: 409 shelters prepared in Khulna as depression intensifies
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Inter eye Champions League final after seeing off Milan
Eight killed in clashes as Imran lands in custody
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Most Read News
Giausuddin Mamun files plea seeking stay on Niko graft case
Attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy: HC grants bail to 6 convicts
Depression over Bay intensifies into deep depression
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone 'Mocha' after evening
Hacking college girl to death: House tutor arrested
Narayanganj steel mill blast: All seven burnt workers die
College principal found hanging in bathroom
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to make landfall in Bangladesh May 14
3 WASA officials sued by ACC for embezzling Tk 248cr
Top Arsa leader detained with arms from Ukhiya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft