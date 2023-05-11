Manpower crisis hampers operation of Naldanga Fire Station







At present there are only two fire-fighters at the station in the upazila. They are only caretaking the building and other machineries.



According to sources at the Fire Service Station and Civil Defence Office-Natore, a modern building was built for the fire station at Senbhag Mahalla beside the Natore-Naldanga road in the upazila.

The building was handed over in the last year. All kinds of equipment including two vehicles were given to the station. But no employee and workers were appointed.



The manpower requirement included 22 persons including one station officer, 4 drivers and 17 fire-fighters. But none of them has been appointed.



Sources at Upazila Natural Disaster Management Committee said, 42 fire incidents took place in Naldanga Upazila last year. The victims didn't get necessary help from the station because of manpower shortage.



A K M Murshed, deputy director of Fire service Station, said, they informed the matter to the authorities concerned for taking necessary action.



Rozina Akhter, upazila nirbahi officer, said, they have requested the authorities for starting activities of the station quickly.



NATORE, May 10: The operation of Naldanga Upazila Fire Station in the district is hampered due to lack of manpower. People of the upazila are being deprived of desired services.At present there are only two fire-fighters at the station in the upazila. They are only caretaking the building and other machineries.According to sources at the Fire Service Station and Civil Defence Office-Natore, a modern building was built for the fire station at Senbhag Mahalla beside the Natore-Naldanga road in the upazila.The building was handed over in the last year. All kinds of equipment including two vehicles were given to the station. But no employee and workers were appointed.The manpower requirement included 22 persons including one station officer, 4 drivers and 17 fire-fighters. But none of them has been appointed.Sources at Upazila Natural Disaster Management Committee said, 42 fire incidents took place in Naldanga Upazila last year. The victims didn't get necessary help from the station because of manpower shortage.A K M Murshed, deputy director of Fire service Station, said, they informed the matter to the authorities concerned for taking necessary action.Rozina Akhter, upazila nirbahi officer, said, they have requested the authorities for starting activities of the station quickly.