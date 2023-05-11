Video
Biden to host Modi for state visit in June

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

WASHINGTON, May 10: US President Joe Biden will host India's Narendra Modi for a state visit in June, while Washington courts New Delhi as a bulwark against China despite disagreements on the delicate subject of Ukraine.

The visit, the highest level of diplomatic reception at the White House, will boost Washington and New Delhi's "shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific," the statement said.

The invitation comes despite rising concerns about human rights and democratic backsliding under Modi's Hindu nationalist leadership in India, the world's most populous nation.

Washington has long sought to boost India as a counterinfluence to an increasingly assertive China in Asia -- and New Delhi, worried about Beijing's build-up on the other side of its border, has also sought to build ties.

Ukraine has remained a stumbling point in the partnership, however. India, a long-time military ally of Russia, has called for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, but has never condemned the Russian invasion.    �AFP



