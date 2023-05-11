No US debt limit deal yet after Biden meets Republican leaders

WASHINGTON, May 10: A high-stakes meeting between President Joe Biden and key lawmakers from both parties on Tuesday yielded no breakthrough on the impasse over the US debt limit, but the group agreed to keep trying to avert a devastating default.





Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, met with Biden and top Democratic leaders at the White House in the latest round of a power struggle threatening massive consequences for the world's largest economy.





Biden said he made one thing clear during the talks: "Default is not an option."





While McCarthy said he "didn't see any new movement," he, McConnell, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Biden would meet again Friday.



The lifting of the so-called debt ceiling -- a limit on government borrowing to pay for bills already incurred -- is often routine.





But budget-minded Republicans, who won control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections, have vowed to only raise the limit from its current $31.4 trillion maximum if spending curbs are enacted.





After the White House talks, Jeffries said that "extreme" Republicans "have indicated that they are willing to take us down the path of default."





Schumer added that by not taking default off the table, McCarthy was "greatly endangering America."





A similar impasse in 2011 resulted in the United States losing the coveted AAA debt rating. Biden has warned of dire consequences this time too.





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that unless Congress acts in the coming weeks, "financial and economic chaos would ensue."





Yellen has also had conversations with CEOs to discuss the dangers of brinkmanship, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to AFP.





While McConnell said "the United States is not going to default," he stressed that "we are running out of time."





Biden indicated that he might call off his upcoming trip to Asia for Group of Seven meetings, adding that while he is "still committed" to attending, the debt ceiling talks are crucial.





He conceded it was "possible" that he would not make the trip, telling reporters: "If somehow we got down to the wire and still haven't resolved this... I would not go." �AFP