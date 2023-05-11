Video
US, UK back 'rule of law' in Pakistan after ex-PM's arrest

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

WASHINGTON, May 10: The top diplomats of the United States and Britain together called on Tuesday for adherence to the "rule of law" in Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest triggered nationwide violence.

"We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference in Washington.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, speaking alongside Blinken, noted that Britain enjoyed "a longstanding and close relationship" with Commonwealth member Pakistan. "We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to," Cleverly said.

Both declined to comment in further detail, with Cleverly saying he had not been fully briefed on the situation.

"As we have said before, the United States does not have a position on one political candidate or party versus another," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about the situation in Pakistan.
The United Nations said on Tuesday that it would monitor the political situation in Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest to make sure that all political figures in the country were treated fairly, Anwar Iqbal in Washington adds.

"Our concern is making sure that all of the political figures in Pakistan are treated fairly and, of course, that the due process is followed," said deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq when asked to comment on Imran Khan's arrest.

"So, we will follow this process as it goes on to make sure that our concerns are being addressed," Mr Haq added while addressing a Tuesday afternoon news briefing at the UN headquarters in New York.

In Washington, Amnesty International, a London-based rights group, shared a statement issued by its headquarters. "The clashes unfolding between Imran Khan's supporters and security enforcement following the former prime minister's arrest risk several human rights violations," Amnesty warned in its statement.

"We call upon authorities to show restraint, and ensure any response is in line with the principles of proportionality, legality, necessity, and non-discrimination," it added.    �DAWN


