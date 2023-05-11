Video
Bangladesh, Ireland washout match took South Africa to WC directly

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Sports Reporter

The first of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland was washed away on Tuesday.

It is the last series of the 2023 cycle's ICC Cricket World Cup Super league and was the determinant of the 8th direct qualifying team.

Ireland had to win all three matches to qualify directly to the World Cup. Persistent rain in Chelmsford compelled them to share points, which also threw them away from the race.

The abandonment of the match also obscured Bangladesh's possibility to finish the event as the top side and win next two will ensure them as the 2nd leading side of the Super League.
Ireland were on 65 for three from 16.3 when the rain came, relentless rain however, compelled the match officials to declare the game abandoned as it was not possible to play at least 20 overs. Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker were batting on 21 and two at that juncture of the game.

Earlier, Ireland won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Visitors posted 246 runs on the board losing nine wickets ridding on the bat of Mushfiqur Rahim (61), Najmul Hossain Shanto (44), Tawhid Hridoy (27) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27).

Josh Little hauled three wickets spending 61 runs while Adair and Graham Hume took two wickets each. Curtis Campher and George Dockrell shared the rest between them equally.

To defend 246 runs, Bangladesh pacers started furiously to pick up the wickets of two most experienced Irish batters Paul Stirling and skipper Andy Balbirnie.

Stirling got out on 15 while Balbirnie on five. Stephen Doheny and Tector tried to tackle the disaster but not for long as Doheny was dismissed on 17.
Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Taijul Islam shared the wickets among them.


