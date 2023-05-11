Video
Prime Bank rout MSC in DPL

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja and left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatt ran through Mohammedan Sporting Club as Prime Bank Cricket Club secured a six-wicket win in the super league phase of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The duo shared seven wickets between them to skittle Mohammedan for just 109 in 27.3 overs and set up a facile victory for the side.

Prime Bank batters, however, didn't disappoint as they helped the team race to the victory in 20.5 overs with 113-4 for their second victory in the fourth match in super league.

Raja and Kashif justified the Captain Mohammad Mithun's decision to bowl first, ripping through Mohammedan top-order in a joint-venture.

Captain Imrul Kayes and Rubel Mea gave the side a 37-run partnership after coming to open the innings but they thereafter lost five top order wickets for just 28 runs, with Raja taking three of them to finish with 3-22.

Kashif who started the rot, dismissing Kayes for 16, then went on to dismantle Mohammedan's middle order and ended with 4-44.

Nasir Hossain grabbed 2-13 in six overs to complement the duo's effort. Rubel Mea made team-high for Mohammedan with 21. No. 10 batter Khaled Ahmed scored 19 and Abdul Majid added 15 to be the only two other batters amongst four to reach double digit mark.

Left-arm spinner Najmul Apu took 3-39 to give Prime Bank a minor hiccup before they sealed the deal in dominating fashion with Prantik Nowrose Nabil and Shahadat Dipu hitting identical 30 runs.     �BSS


