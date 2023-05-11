Gazi group stun Abahani to give Sheikh Jamal DPL title hope Gazi Group Cricketers produced yet another upset in the super league phase of Dhaka Premier League (DPL), beating mighty Abahani Limited by six wickets through DLS method at BKSP-3 ground on Wednesday.





They, earlier, in their first match of the super league stunned defending champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by seven wickets but their victory against Abahani injected a life to Sheikh Jamal's campaign as they are now level with Abahani quelling the two points deficit with a 59-run win over Legends of Rupganj at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium.





Sheikh Jamal will take on Abahani in their last match of the super league on May 13 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, a game that now turned out to be title decider.





Opting to bat first, Abahani Limited put up 246 before being all out in 47.2 overs, a score that Gazi looked to overhaul with ease.



After reaching 209-4 in 41 overs, the rain interrupted the game and finally brought DLS to the fore as the revised target for Gazi Group was set 214 in 45 overs.







They just took five balls to reach 215 for a stunning victory.





Asadulla Al Galib led the victory with 95 ball-85 not out, a knock laced with 11 fours.





Even though opener Mehedi Maruf gave them a fast start with 19 ball-30, Gazi lost him and other opener Habibur Rahman Sohan inside sixth over for 44 runs. Farhad Hossian then was removed by Khushdil Shah for 23, leaving the side at 87-3.





Galib and SM Meherob Hossain brought the side closer to the victory with 75-run partnership.





Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam who took 2-50 for Abahani broke through with the wicket of Meherob who made 52 but Galib kept hitting the bowlers all corner of the park to ensure the side's victory. Skipper Akbar Ali was not out on 13.





For Abahani, opener Naim Sheikh continued his rich vein of form, hitting 64 ball-61, a knock which was studded with six fours and two sixes. It was his ninth fifty plus knock in the league.





Mahmudul Hasan Joy made 48 and Anamul Haque Bijoy scored 43 but apart from them, no one could stand tall.





Tipu Sultan claimed 4-47 to wreck havoc on Abahani innings and was complemented by pacer Jaynul Islam's 2-46. Incidentally these two bowlers also tormented Sheikh Jamal for scripting the side's upset victory.





In another match on the day, Shykat Ali hammered 81 ball-108 with 10 fours and five sixes as Sheikh Jamal ran up 350-5 after being sent to bat first against Legends of Rupganj.





Skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan made 62, Ziaur Rahman blasted 42 ball-64 not out and Parvez Rasool hit a brutal 25 ball-51 to contribute in the side's huge total.





The revised target for Legends of Rupganj was set 315 in 46.1 overs but they were able to put on 255-7 despite a superb 100 not out from Irfan Shukkur.





Skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza played a gamble bringing him as an opener but that backfired as he scored just 3. Parvej Hossain Emon who opened the innings with Mashrafe scored 63. �BSS