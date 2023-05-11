Tigresses eye on maiden T20 series win over Sri Lanka Bangladesh Women's tour of Sri Lanka 2023Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team will engage with their Sri Lankan counterparts today in the second of the three-match WT20i series aiming first ever series win in the format against the hosts.





The match will begin at 10:30am (BST) at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.





The Tigresses trashed the Lionesses by four wickets in the series started riding on the bat of Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty's unbeaten 75-run knock. But still they have something to be worried with the form of their top order batters, they lost top three batters cheaply.







Shamima Sultana got out on five, Murshida Khatun on nine and Sobhana Mostary on 17. Ritu Moni (33) was looking good till getting run out while Fargana Pinkey, who was replaced by Rubya Haider, is likely to return today, needs to shine.

Jahanara Alam, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan and Nahida Akter need to continue their form with the ball.





Chamari Athapaththu (38), Harshitha Samarawickrama (44) and Nilakshi de Silva (29) were as good as they are. Hosts must be looking some good knocks from Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera and Kavisha Dilhari to square the series today.





Weather forecast shows 1.7mm rain in Colombo today but still the toss winning side must prefer to bat first at SSC Ground, which produces a lot of runs.





The last match of the series is slated for May 12 at the same venue.