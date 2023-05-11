Video
Shohag claims innocent of crime

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Sports Reporter

Abu Nayeem Shohag, the former general secretary of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), claimed him innocent of any crime to the media while talking at a press meet on Wednesday at a five-star hotel in Dhaka.

Shohag who was being punished by the Earth's Football governing body FIFA for corruption came before the media for the first time after a while to share the updates of the issues.

On 14 April, Shohag was suspended on the grounds of corruption by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee of FIFA for two years.

The FIFA Ethics Committee suspended the Bangladeshi football official on the grounds of FIFA's Article-13 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) - General Duties, Art. 15 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) - Duty of Loyalty, Art. 24 of the FCE - Forgery and falsification and Art. 28 of the FCE - Misappropriation and misuse of funds.

The decision came to BFF on 14 April and BFF had already complied with FIFA's decision.

The nameplate of Shohag which was on the office door of the BFF general secretary was removed on 15 April. Also, he was banned by the BFF for good. There was no info from the former BFF officials afterwards.

Now, after four weeks, Shohag came out to share his updates with the media on Wednesday. At the press meet, he was accompanied by his lawyer Ajmalul Hossain KC.

Shohag said that he had appealed against FIFA's decision with the Tribunal Arbitral du Sport, also known as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) situated in Zurich, Switzerland.

"I believe that I will be proven innocent of any of these crimes and return with pride. I came here today to say to you that I am innocent and working to prove that," said Shohag.

He did not comment on any other things on the day.



