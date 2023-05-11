Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 May, 2023, 3:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

De Bruyne rocket leaves ManC and Madrid level

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

De Bruyne rocket leaves ManC and Madrid level

De Bruyne rocket leaves ManC and Madrid level

MADRID, MAY 10: Kevin De Bruyne's brilliant drive earned Manchester City a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in a gripping Champions League semi-final first leg battle on Tuesday.

The Belgian slammed Pep Guardiola's visitors level after Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for the reigning champions from distance in similarly spectacular fashion.

Madrid managed to completely shackle lethal striker Erling Haaland but De Bruyne's powerful effort left the tie on a knife edge ahead of the second leg in Manchester next week.

The record 14-time winners knocked City out at the same stage last season despite being outplayed in both games, and took the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu against the run of play.

However when Madrid found their stride in the second half, City -- still chasing their first ever Champions League trophy -- hit back through De Bruyne.
Madrid central defenders David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger did not give Haaland room to breathe.

"We have to see if we can attack (better), Alaba and Rudiger were so close on Erling," Guardiola told reporters.

"It was not easy to find the spaces. We'll try to adjust something in the second leg to be more fluid and play with a bit more rhythm."

The visitors controlled much of the first half, with nearly 70 percent possession, but went in trailing at the break.

Thibaut Courtois fielded an early barrage of shots from De Bruyne, Rodri and Haaland, as City dominated and Madrid sat back, soaking up the pressure.

The hosts took the lead through a lethal counter-attack 10 minutes before the break, with Eduardo Camavinga surging past Bernardo Silva, tearing into space and feeding Vinicius.

The Brazilian arrowed a strike into the top left corner from almost 25 yards, past Ederson's helpless dive. It was Madrid's only shot in the first half, but the game's most effective one.

"It's normal that City have the ball, we don't have to go mad about that," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

"After the goal we played very well, controlling the space, creating things, we played very well, I hope we can repeat it in the second leg."

Alaba thwarted Haaland with a fine block early in the second half, as Madrid kept the Norwegian goal machine under lock and key on his first appearance against them.

Madrid did not allow him a clear sight of goal, ensuring he could not add to his 51 goals from 46 games this season across all competitions.

Rudiger, who played ahead of the suspended Eder Militao, put in one of the best performances of his Madrid career.

"He had a fantastic game, clearly we have to highlight that," said Ancelotti.

"But everyone did, because defensively we did very well, they did not make many chances.

"They scored from outside the box ... because the team had a great game on a defensive level."

Madrid's pressing was greatly improved after the break and they pinned City back at times, showing far more initiative than they offered at the start.

However with Los Blancos ascendent, City sucker-punched them, just as Madrid did to the Premier League leaders in the first half.

De Bruyne slammed the visitors level with a shot from the same range as Vinicius's opener, at the same end, hammered low past Courtois.

"We started really well and then Vinicius finished cleverly," said Guardiola.

"Then when they were better than us, we scored a goal. We go to Manchester, it will be a final."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh, Ireland washout match took South Africa to WC directly
Prime Bank rout MSC in DPL
Gazi group stun Abahani to give Sheikh Jamal DPL title hope
Tigresses eye on maiden T20 series win over Sri Lanka
Int'l cricket matches in Rajshahi from today after 13 years
Shohag claims innocent of crime
De Bruyne rocket leaves ManC and Madrid level
Barcelona legend Busquets to leave club


Latest News
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
BGB recovers 7.3 kgs crystal meth, 2.8 lakh yaba pills from Teknaf, two held
Missing man found dead in Natore mango orchard
Tigers eying to take lead in ODI series against Ireland
Cyclone Mocha: 409 shelters prepared in Khulna as depression intensifies
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Inter eye Champions League final after seeing off Milan
Eight killed in clashes as Imran lands in custody
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Most Read News
Giausuddin Mamun files plea seeking stay on Niko graft case
Attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy: HC grants bail to 6 convicts
Depression over Bay intensifies into deep depression
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone 'Mocha' after evening
Hacking college girl to death: House tutor arrested
Narayanganj steel mill blast: All seven burnt workers die
College principal found hanging in bathroom
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to make landfall in Bangladesh May 14
3 WASA officials sued by ACC for embezzling Tk 248cr
Top Arsa leader detained with arms from Ukhiya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft