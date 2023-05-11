Video
Barcelona legend Busquets to leave club

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

BARCELONA, MAY 10: Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona in June at the end of his contract, the midfielder confirmed Wednesday, ending a highly successful era at the club.

"The moment has arrived to announce this is my last season at Barcelona," said Busquets on Instagram.

"It has been an unforgettable journey."

Busquets has won the Champions League three times with Barcelona and La Liga on eight occasions before this season, with the Catalans set to triumph again for the first time in four years.

The 34-year-old has been a key player for Barca since breaking into the first team under their former coach Pep Guardiola in 2008, making over 700 appearances to date.
He did not say where he might go next, with Spanish reports suggesting he may move to a team in Saudi Arabia.    �AFP


