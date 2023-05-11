Govt must look for non-banking borrowing sources to avert inflation: BB

The government must put emphasis on borrowing from non-banking sources in the coming days considering the current inflationary pressure in the economy, said Bangladesh Bank (BB) in its monthly report on government domestic borrowing. The central bank published the report on Tuesday.





In the July-February period of the current financial 2022-23, the government's net borrowing from the banking system soared to Tk 46,606.6 crore from Tk 8,731.5 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.





The government's net borrowing from the non-banking domestic sources in July-February of FY23 declined to Tk 4,570 crore from Tk 17,346.1 crore in the same period of the previous financial year owing to reduced net sales of national savings certificates.





According to Bangladesh Bank data, the government's borrowing from the central bank was Tk 45,437 crore in February. BB officials said the government's increased borrowing from the central bank could spark inflationary pressure since it would raise the level of consumer prices.





So, it must search for non-banking sources to minimise pressure on central bank as well as the scheduled banks, they said. The government borrows to finance the budget mainly from two domestic sources - banks and non-banking domestic sources.

The government borrowing from the banking system consists of borrowing from the central bank and the scheduled banks. From the banking system, the government borrows mainly through advances, overdraft and issuance of treasury bills and bonds.





The government's borrowing from non-banking domestic sources is done through savings instruments and government T-bills and bonds held by non-bank financial institutions, insurance companies and individual investors.





The government's net domestic borrowing both from banking system and non-banking domestic sources in July-February of FY23 stood at Tk 51,176.6 crore, higher than that of Tk 26,077.6 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.





The total outstanding loans of the government from scheduled banks soared to Tk 2,10,274 crore in February 2023. The target of borrowing from banking system has been set at Tk 1,06,334 crore for the financial year 2022-23.





The government's total outstanding borrowing from the banking sector increased to Tk 3.26 lakh crore on March 30, 2023, which was Tk 2.14 lakh crore on June 30, 2022.







According to BB data, the government's borrowing from the central bank was Tk 24,542.14 crore as of June 30, 2021. Bankers said that the government's bank borrowing increased due to a higher government spending relative to its low income.





The net sales of national savings certificates were Tk 3,509.5 crore negative in July-February in the financial year 2022-23, which indicates that the government paid back more money borrowed through the tools than it collected as loan from the banking sector.