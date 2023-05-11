Video
'Increase tax, strengthen law to free country of tobacco'

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Speakers at a workshop on Tuesday said to achieve a tobacco-free Bangladesh, all types of tobacco products, particularly low- priced cigarettes, must be taken out shoppers shelf  by imposing high tax on tobacco products in the upcoming budget for FY 2023-24.

Simultaneously, the proposed draft amendment of tobacco control law must be finalized, they said.

The workshop titled "Tobacco Taxes and Price Measure: Budget 2023-24", held at the auditorium of Economic Reporters' Forum of the Capital on Wednesday.

The event was jointly organised by PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) and ATMA (Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance). A total of 26 journalists from print, TV, and online media attended the workshop.

Speakers said, the draft amendment of tobacco control law has already been sent to the Cabinet for approval. The longer it takes to finalize the amendment, the higher will be the deaths and financial losses caused by tobacco.

They said the goal of raising additional revenue, as set by IMF as conditions of its loan, can be met by effectively raising tobacco taxes and prices. 75 percent of all cigarette users belong to the low-tier.

However, the supplementary duty imposed on this tier stands at 57 percent only.  Speakers urged the government to hike the retail price of the low-tier cigarettes to BDT 55 for 10 sticks from the existing BDT 40, followed by BDT 35.75 as specific supplementary duty (65 percent of the final retail price).

Hasan Shahriar, Head of Programs presented the budget proposal. The discussants of the event include Dr. Mahfuz Kabir, Research Director of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS),  Md. Abdus Salam, Program Manager, Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids (CTFK) Bangladesh,  Liton Haider, Convener, ATMA, Mizan Chowdhury, Co-convener of ATMA, and ABM Zubair, Executive Director, PROGGA.


