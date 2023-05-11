FBCCI working to reduce gender inequality in workplace

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is working to reduce gender inequality in the workplace and thus supporting the economic empowerment of women.





Acting President of FBCCI and its Senior Vice-president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said this during a meeting with the IFC delegation at the FBCCI office on Wednesday, says a press release.





Babu said women have come a long way in Bangladesh, but the destination of gender equality and economic empowerment is still far.





"Under the committed and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, I am confident that Bangladeshi women will continue to be successful in every area in the next decade and beyond - and FBCCI on behalf of the private sector is always ready to support this journey,"





He said creating an enabling environment for women to get gainful employment would help Bangladesh achieve its growth aspirations. "Making public spaces safe for women will be critical to enabling their full participation in the economy," he added.

The FBCCI acting president said that the government's successive Five Year Plans emphasized gender equality and sought to promote women's entrepreneurship and participation in regional and international trade.





"As a result of this long walk towards equality, many women are benefiting from an environment that enables business startups and greater access to a digital economy," IFC representative Shabnam Hameed appreciated FBCCI's role during this ongoing economic crisis while addressing the meeting.







She said IFC Bangladesh is currently designing private sector engagement on advancing women's employment in Bangladesh including workplace, gender, climate, job, etc. She invited FBCCI to join their initiative.





FBCCI Directors Hafez Harun, Naaz Farhana Ahmed, Priti Chakraborty, Dr. Nadia Binte Amin, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu), and programme coordinator of Gender and Economic Inclusion of the IFC Zareen Tasnim were present, among others, at the meeting.