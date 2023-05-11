Revenue mobilization imperative for inclusive growth

The economic backlash of the pandemic continues to this day as many countries are still grappling with the severe damages to their health and economic stabilization.







But before the world could fully recover from this shock, the Ukraine-Russia war exacerbated the ongoing crisis.





Two major global issues at a time incapacitated the global economy forcing the world to fall into commodity shortages and crises. Thus inflation and price hikes became globally prevalent. Prices of fuel, food and other daily necessities skyrocketed.







Even though low-income countries are most severely impacted, Bangladesh fortunately escaped the predicament because of the government leadership and the National Revenue Board in particular.







The country is in fact, on its way to becoming a a example of economic and financial growth at a global level. Bangladesh was not only able to sustain revenue receipt but delivered rebounding growth in few sectors.







As the world is still at the threat of global recession when global commodity prices continue to rise, Bangladesh also continues to face strong headwinds that threaten business continuity and the resilience of the nation.







However, Bangladesh has already successfully completed a few mega-projects such as the Padma Bridge and the Metro Rail Projects and there are a few more mega-projects that are going on. These projects were vitalized by the smooth revenue collections.







Experts say, for Bangladesh to graduate from being a least developed country by 2026, careful considerations should be made with regard to governance, risk management and revenue mobilization.





Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem has expressed the willingness to continue transparent tax collection, and made tax collection process exponentially easier.







He seeks additional human resources to create a vibrant tax administration. The NBR moreover must be fully automated if efficiency is to increase he suggested.







The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has meanwhile launched many effective initiatives to create awareness of people's tax responsibilities.







NBR website has even digitized their services with e-filing income tax return slips, installation of tax calculator software, and many other forms of online tech support done.







The website provides tax compliance guidelines for individual taxpayers. These are promising initiatives which will contribute to mobilization of taxes in the country.







NBR has been increasing tax on tobacco products to fulfill demands from many quarters. These initiatives were taken in the hope that consumption of tobacco would drastically fall.







It is estimated smoking brings the global economy $1.85 trillion, or 1.8 percent of GDP, worldwide. Nearly one-third of Bangladesh's domestic VAT and indirect taxes come from tobacco industry.







This is a significant contribution. Any hasty or dramatic change in price, VAT, Tax or policies on this sector may have detrimental impact on revenue earning.







Moreover, the proposed revisions of Tobacco Control Act would fuel negative results on the government's tax collection pool.







Increased prices would encourage illicit trade of cigarettes, illegal import of branded cigarettes as well as manufacture of counterfeit cigarettes.







Increased prices would encourage illicit trade of cigarettes, illegal import of branded cigarettes as well as manufacture of counterfeit cigarettes. Consumption of illegally imported cigarettes would have devastating effects such as loss of revenue for the government and heightened health impacts among smokers due to sub-standard production facilities.