Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 May, 2023, 3:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Revenue mobilization imperative for inclusive growth

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Correspondent

 
The economic backlash of the pandemic continues to this day as many countries are still grappling with the severe damages to their health and economic stabilization.

WHO in 2020 characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic, pointing to over 765 million cases and about 6 million deaths in 213 countries as of May 3 2023.
But before the world could fully recover from this shock, the Ukraine-Russia war exacerbated the ongoing crisis.

Two major global issues at a time incapacitated the global economy forcing the world to fall into commodity shortages and crises. Thus inflation and price hikes became globally prevalent. Prices of fuel, food and other daily necessities skyrocketed.

Even though low-income countries are most severely impacted, Bangladesh fortunately escaped the predicament because of the government leadership and the National Revenue Board in particular.

The country is in fact, on its way to becoming a a example of economic and financial growth at a global level. Bangladesh was not only able to sustain revenue receipt but delivered rebounding growth in few sectors. 

As the world is still at the threat of global recession when global commodity prices continue to rise, Bangladesh also continues to face strong headwinds that threaten business continuity and the resilience of the nation.

However, Bangladesh has already successfully completed a few mega-projects such as the Padma Bridge and the Metro Rail Projects and there are a few more mega-projects that are going on. These projects were vitalized by the smooth revenue collections.

Experts say, for Bangladesh to graduate from being a least developed country by 2026, careful considerations should be made with regard to governance, risk management and revenue mobilization.

Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem has expressed the willingness to continue transparent tax collection, and made tax collection process exponentially easier.

He seeks additional human resources to create a vibrant tax administration. The NBR moreover must be fully automated if efficiency is to increase he suggested.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has meanwhile launched many effective initiatives to create awareness of people's tax responsibilities.

NBR website has even digitized their services with e-filing income tax return slips, installation of tax calculator software, and many other forms of online tech support done.

The website provides tax compliance guidelines for individual taxpayers. These are promising initiatives which will contribute to mobilization of taxes in the country. 

NBR has been increasing tax on tobacco products to fulfill demands from many quarters. These initiatives were taken in the hope that consumption of tobacco would drastically fall.

It is estimated smoking brings the global economy $1.85 trillion, or 1.8 percent of GDP, worldwide. Nearly one-third of Bangladesh's domestic VAT and indirect taxes come from tobacco industry.

This is a significant contribution. Any hasty or dramatic change in price, VAT, Tax or policies on this sector may have detrimental impact on revenue earning.

Moreover, the proposed revisions of Tobacco Control Act  would fuel negative results on the government's tax collection pool.

Increased prices would encourage illicit trade of cigarettes,  illegal import of branded cigarettes as well as manufacture of counterfeit cigarettes.

Consumption of illegally imported cigarettes would have devastating effects such as loss of revenue for the government and heightened health impacts among smokers due to sub-standard production facilities.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt must look for non-banking borrowing sources to avert inflation: BB
BSTI includes 37 more products for mandatory certification
‘Increase tax, strengthen law to free country of tobacco’
FBCCI working to reduce gender inequality in workplace
Boeing predicts air travel to double in BD in 10 years
Revenue mobilization imperative for inclusive growth
SAJIDA webinar highlights impact of C-19 on low, middle-income countries
Speaker for employment opportunities in all sectors


Latest News
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
BGB recovers 7.3 kgs crystal meth, 2.8 lakh yaba pills from Teknaf, two held
Missing man found dead in Natore mango orchard
Tigers eying to take lead in ODI series against Ireland
Cyclone Mocha: 409 shelters prepared in Khulna as depression intensifies
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Inter eye Champions League final after seeing off Milan
Eight killed in clashes as Imran lands in custody
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Most Read News
Giausuddin Mamun files plea seeking stay on Niko graft case
Attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy: HC grants bail to 6 convicts
Depression over Bay intensifies into deep depression
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone 'Mocha' after evening
Hacking college girl to death: House tutor arrested
Narayanganj steel mill blast: All seven burnt workers die
College principal found hanging in bathroom
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to make landfall in Bangladesh May 14
3 WASA officials sued by ACC for embezzling Tk 248cr
Top Arsa leader detained with arms from Ukhiya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft